The groundbreaking director loves to confuse audiences, and we thank him for it.

Christopher Nolan has been entertaining audiences with compelling filmmaking since the debut of Following in 1999. Over time, the sharp and innovative director quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed filmmakers of the 21st century. Nolan made his way up to the top by providing the film industry with cinematic masterpieces such as Interstellar and The Dark Knight, the beloved second installment of the Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale.

Although some may argue that his films are straightforward enough to comprehend without much trouble, several viewers perceive the movies as puzzling and hard to follow. While these are not the type of films to leave on while cleaning the kitchen or doing laundry, their demand for attention are a big part of what makes them great. Nevertheless, Christopher Nolan's filmography is unquestionably littered with timeless classics that count that ultilize non-linear storytelling and, more often than not, the skillful usage of the concept of time and its paradoxes—not to mention the astonishing soundtracks, much like Inception's iconic Hans Zimmer's score excerpt "Time". But do all Nolan films require viewers to Google search "ending explained" right after the movie ends? Well, it depends.

9. The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

Nolan's own superhero universe (also known as the "Nolanverse") consists of three films. Batman Begins (2005) kicks off by telling the origin story and rise of the treasured superhero. The Dark Knight (2008), a much bigger movie, raises the bar while simultaneously introducing Heath Ledger's iconic portrayal of the Joker. Ultimately, The Dark Knight Rises (2012), though not as great as the second film, makes for an entertaining watch filled with twists, surprises, and bringing Batman's story full circle.

These remarkable comic book movies are hardly confusing, at least while ranking them alongside the following films. The Noland Batman trilogy is extremely well-known, and The Dark Knight only gets better with time. However, there are a few plot-holes in The Dark Knight Rises that can cause minor misunderstandings.

8. Dunkirk (2017)

Sometimes it can be easy to forget that Nolan directed Dunkirk simply because you wouldn't expect him to direct a war film. However, it turned out wonderfully. It follows the evacuation of allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and Empire, and France from a fierce battle during World War II.

Though there isn't a particular element of the unknown surrounding its storyline, the war itself is confusing enough, which makes this film puzzling in its own way. When bombs are being thrown and guns are going off constantly, it is challenging, to say the least, not to be disoriented. Still, because of its non-linear structure—a very common aspect of Nolan's work—the chronology of the film can appear unclear to some.

7. Insomnia (2002)

In this psychological thriller (remake of a Norwegian film of the same name, made in 1998 by Erik Skjoldbjaerg), Al Pacino plays Will Domer, a veteran cop who is sent to a small Alaskan town to investigate the murder of a teenage girl.

Overall, Insomnia's plot is pretty simple. The only elements that make this film somewhat complicated are, perhaps, Will's own troubles and internal struggles. While a few nice twists and great amounts of suspense are present, this movie is one of Nolan's most understandable.

6. The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige is one of Chris Nolan's most compelling pieces of work, though it remains a hidden gem relative to the rest of his catalog. A must-watch for those who love magic: it centers around the story of two magicians in 1890s London who, after an accident, engage in a battle to create the ultimate illusion while striving to outwit each other at all costs.

With just the right amount of dramatic panache and twists, the film, which intelligently depicts the rivalry between two magicians, is likely one of the filmmaker's most underrated. Although a palpable sense of confusion is reached, it is fairly easy to at least piece it all together in the end.

5. Following (1999)

Following marks the beginning of the director's journey of actively confusing people, and it tells the story of a writer who is obsessed with following strangers.

Christopher Nolan's directorial debut contains some of his signature tropes, such as non-chronological storytelling and a bewildered ending, which makes for a great twisting thriller with a narrative that keeps you hooked. It is a good, captivating film that becomes particularly great when viewers learn that it was shot on a minuscule student-film budget.

4. Inception (2010)

The movie that premiered twelve years ago, starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page, is one of the filmmaker's most famous works, making audiences wonder if it was all a dream up until this day. Inception tackles the concept of time and dreams within dreams in an innovative way, coming up with something that was never seen before.

Its ending, which figuratively spins the audience around, is perhaps one of the most debated and talked-about in film history. The movie itself is an extremely exciting, suspenseful, unforgettable ride.

3. Interstellar (2014)

Matthew McConaughey masterrfully and emotionally plays Cooper, member of a space-travel team who travels through a wormhole in space to ensure humanity's survival. Through stunning cinematography, Interstellar (possibly one of, if not the most ambitious Nolan project to date) enthrallingly demonstrates the theory of time not being linear.

Without further research, the film's twists and timeline become quite hard to comprehend halfway through, though that only makes for a greater feeling of realization when you finally understand it. The film that rapidly became one of the best in the space genre also sends out a very beautiful and essential message about love: like Anne Hathaway's character said, "love is the one thing that we're capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space."

2. Tenet (2020)

The concept of time traveling is highly confusing by itself, and Nolan managed to execute its complexity in an even more perplexing way. While some may argue that this is his worst film, there also are a couple of viewers who firmly stand by it being one of his best—what we all can agree on, however, is that it is definitely one of his most puzzling.

Tenet actively explores reversing in time, which makes realizing who's been inverted, when, and how it affects other characters crucial in achieving a general understanding of the film.

1. Memento (2000)

Memento is one of those movies that don't promise much but consistently deliver. While it may take you some time to finally get to watch it, you'll realize in no time that you should've done it sooner. Following the mind-blowing story of a man (Guy Pearce) with short-term memory loss who attempts to track down his wife's murderer, this incredible film will repeatedly screw with your head.

Christopher Nolan successfully brain-teases the audience by skillfully guiding them through the labyrinth that is Memento's fractured narrative, making it one of his best works.

