Peacock has licensed Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and Memento.

Nolan's films have grossed $5.996 billion worldwide and have been nominated for 36 Academy Awards, winning 11.

Following the news that Oppenheimer is heading to streaming via Peacock — the platform owned by NBCUniversal, who also funded the making of the Christopher Nolan epic — the streamer is taking huge advantage of the fact that, heading into awards season, Nolan is going to be one of the most searched-for names in Hollywood, with fans new and old keen to explore the director's vast back catalogue of features. Alongside Oppenheimer, Peacock has licensed many of Nolan’s other films, which will debut on the streaming service Feb. 1. That includes his Dark Knight trilogy — Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — as well as Inception, Dunkirk and Memento.

Batman Begins was the start of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. It explores the origin story of Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale), who, after witnessing his parents' murder, travels the world to understand the criminal mind. He returns to Gotham City and adopts the Batman persona to fight crime and corruption, facing his first major challenge against Ra's al Ghul and the Scarecrow. Its sequels introduce the threats of The Joker (Heath Ledger in an Oscar-winning role), Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) and Bane (Tom Hardy), a varied list of villains designed to test and punish Wayne.

Inception is a sci-fi thriller which revolves around a team of thieves, led by Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb, who steal secrets from people's subconscious while they dream. Cobb is offered a chance at redemption by performing an 'inception' - planting an idea in someone's mind. The task leads him and his team into a complex, multi-layered dream world, blurring the lines between reality and dreams.

Dunkirk was Nolan's first foray into war movies, and portrays the the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II. It unfolds on three fronts: land, sea, and air, narrating the intense and desperate evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk, France. The film is acclaimed for its minimal dialogue, intense realism, and non-linear storytelling. Memento was Nolan's breakthrough work, and starred Guy Pearce as Leonard Shelby, who suffers from short-term memory loss following an incident that also led to his wife's murder. The film is uniquely structured, with two storylines—one moving forward in time and the other in reverse—depicting Leonard's quest to find his wife's killer.

How Successful are Christopher Nolan's Films?

To date, Nolan's 13 feature films have grossed a total of $5.996 billion worldwide. His most successful projects are The Dark Knight Rises with $1.082 billion, The Dark Knight with $999.2 million and Oppenheimer, with $954.9 million — and is still playing in theatres. His films have also been nominated for a total of 36 Academy Awards, winning 11. The total is expected to rise with Oppenheimer.

Nolan's films will arrive on Peacock on February 1st.