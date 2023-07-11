The criticism that Christopher Nolan is not an “actor's director” isn’t necessarily a fair one. Nolan occupies a similar grasp over his audience as Alfred Hitchcock did in his day; regardless of which performers are at the center, it’s the director who is the real star.

That being said, Nolan has certainly created some incredible characters throughout the course of his filmography and even added his own spin on figures from history. He’s worked with some of the best actors working today. Here are ten of the most underrated performances in Nolan’s movies, ranked.

10 Joe Pantoliano — 'Memento' (2000)

Humor isn’t necessarily one of Nolan’s trademarks, but The Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano adds a good sense of humor to Nolan’s breakthrough 2000 film Memento with his performance as Teddy Gammell.

Memento is one of the most complex films ever made, and the structure of the film can make it confusing for audiences on an initial viewing. However, Pantoliano’s comical guidance to Lenny (Guy Pearce) actually helps ground the story in a realistic relationship. Lenny is an unreliable narrator, which makes Teddy’s comments even more valuable.

9 Robin Williams — 'Insomnia' (2002)

While Robin Williams is best known for his joyous comedic presence, he also has a dark side that comes across in his villainous roles. Insomnia’s Walter Finch isn’t the first villain he’s played, but he may be the most terrifying due to how he manages to torment Al Pacino’s, Will Dormer.

Insomnia makes the conceit that both men are guilty in their own way, even if they find themselves on opposite sides of the law. While Dormer attempts to mask his crimes, Finch serves as a living reminder of the sins that he has committed.

8 Cillian Murphy — 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Cillian Murphy has worked with Nolan many times, but their first collaboration came in 2005 with Batman Begins. Murphy was cast as the deranged psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Crane, whose work with the League of Shadows transforms him into the iconic DC villain “The Scarecrow.”

Even though “Scarecrow” ends up being only a minor antagonist for Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) during his first solo mission, Murphy adds an insane sense of mischief that makes him a memorable first foe. He returned for welcome cameos in both 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

7 Rebecca Hall — 'The Prestige' (2006)

Nolan is often stung with criticism that he doesn’t write enough strong female roles, but The Prestige features some of the best actresses working today. While Scarlett Johansson’s performance as the wholesome assistant Olivia Wenscombe is charming, it’s Rebecca Hall’s role as Sarah Borden that adds a touch of romance to the twisty journey.

Hall has excellent chemistry with Bale, who co-stars as her onscreen husband, Alfred. It’s a credit to these two great performances and the realism that they bring to Nolan’s material that the scenes of marital infighting between them don’t feel like melodrama.

6 Morgan Freeman — 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Morgan Freeman’s performance as Lucius Fox is one of the most consistent in The Dark Knight trilogy. If Alfred (Michael Caine) serves as Bruce’s paternal figure and Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) is Batman’s closest ally, then Fox is there to oversee the management of Wayne Enterprises and Bruce’s professional duties as a businessman.

In the three films, Freeman is given the most to do in The Dark Knight, as Lucius must question Bruce’s surveillance tactics when he becomes obsessed with finding the Joker (Heath Ledger) before he can commit another killing.

5 Marion Cotillard — 'Inception' (2010)

Despite its high concept and complex worldbuilding, Inception is essentially a modern neo-noir that pays tribute to classic espionage and heist films from the Golden Age of Hollywood; it just happens to take place in the world of the subconscious. Any good mystery needs a great femme fatale, and Marion Cotillard delivers a terrifying performance as the ghostly presence of Mal, Cobb’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) deceased wife.

It’s a complex performance, as Cotillard must portray both the real Mal in flashbacks and the memorialized version of the character that exists within Cobb’s mind.

4 Matthew Modine — 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

At nearly three hours long, The Dark Knight Rises packs in a lot of twists and turns, making it challenging to keep track of all the subplots. One of the more underrated storylines involves Gordon and John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) trying to energize a depressed police force into standing up against the army of criminals raised by Bane (Tom Hardy).

Matthew Modine co-stars as Peter Foley, Gordon’s second-in-command. While Foley initially chooses to hide, he ultimately chooses not to be a coward and even sacrifices himself in the final standoff against Bane’s forces.

3 Matt Damon — 'Interstellar' (2014)

Perhaps naming a character “Dr. Mann” wasn’t a very subtle metaphor for Nolan to use, but that doesn’t make Matt Damon’s performance in Interstellar any less compelling. While it’s surprising to see such a famous face show up over an hour into the epic science fiction odyssey, Mann provides important context for Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) to understand how planetary time works.

It’s a brief performance that almost qualifies as a cameo, but it will be exciting to see Damon and Nolan work together again in this summer’s highly anticipated World War II epic Oppenheimer.

2 Barry Keoghan — 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Dunkirk presents an interesting slant on a World War II epic. Rather than telling one soldier’s story, Nolan explores the combined efforts of the British Army soldiers, pilots, and brave civilians to perform a critical rescue operation that turned the tide in the war against the Nazis.

A young Barry Keoghan gives a heartbreaking performance as George Mills, a young boy who chooses to join a civilian boating vessel headed to save the trapped soldiers trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk. There’s a tenderness to his youthful energy that makes George’s heroism even more inspiring.

1 Elizabeth Debicki — 'Tenet' (2020)

Tenet is essentially what Nolan’s version of a James Bond movie would look like, but Elizabeth Debicki is far more than just a Bond girl in need of saving. She co-stars as Katherine Barton, the troubled wife of the insane Russian terrorist Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh).

Katherine is more than aware of her husband’s malicious activities and helps the Protagonist (John David Washington) during his attempt to stop Sator from detonating a device that could destroy the planet. While Nolan’s female characters aren’t always the strongest, Debicki certainly elevates some of the lackluster material.

