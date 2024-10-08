Sound the alarms, Nolan is coming. Christopher Nolan has set his eagerly awaited follow-up to Oppenheimer as exclusively reported by Deadline. Details are, obviously, extremely hard to come by at this early stage, but here's what we know. The film will be produced by Universal, with Nolan staying loyal to the studio after their unwavering support behind the director on Oppenheimer was rewarded with a stunning box office return — the film earned almost $1 billion, and it was a three-hour biopic filmed partially in black and white — and earned Nolan his first Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. That's one thing.

Secondly, Matt Damon is in talks to star in the film, which will mark Damon's third collaboration with Nolan after his villainous turn in Interstellar and his much lighter turn in Oppenheimer as General Leslie Groves, where his fish out of water amongst the scientists at the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos brought some comic relief. Knowing Nolan, Damon will be just the first in a long line of A-list superstars lining up to work with the director again, if Oppenheimer is anything to go by.

The third thing we know is that the movie will be released on July 17, 2026. Nolan loves a July release, and it's proven to be a strategic choice for maximizing box office success. As part of the blockbuster period, it's when the movie theaters tend to be busiest. Also, by releasing in July, Nolan can often position his films in a window that avoids the crowded late-spring releases and the more competitive releases in the fall and holiday seasons. Many of Nolan's most successful films, like The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), Dunkirk (2017), and, of course, Oppenheimer were released in July and performed exceptionally well.

How Will The New Nolan Movie Be Filmed?

The last thing we know is that the movie will open in IMAX, and this should be absolutely no surprise to anyone who knows anything about Nolan. The man should be given a share of the company for the business he's generated, at this point. Nolan views IMAX (and its 70mm format) as the "gold standard" of cinema, and he's even invented his own technology in order to film movies the way he wants them to.

Combine all of these elements, and you've probably got yourself the most anticipated movie of 2026 to date. Stay tuned to Collider for more details on Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster, which will open on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, you can rent or buy Oppenheimer on Prime Video.

