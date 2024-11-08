Christopher Nolan's next film has just landed its two female leads. Anne Hathaway and Zendaya will star in the as-yet untitled film alongside Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Deadline reports that the roles the two are playing are currently being kept under wraps.

Hathaway is a veteran of Nolan's films, having previously starred in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, much like co-star Damon, who appeared in Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Conversely, it will be the first Nolan picture for both Zendaya and Spider-Man co-star/real-life paramour Holland. Deadline also indicates that previously reported rumors about the film's plot - which have ranged from a period vampire movie to a reimagining of the 1983 super-helicopter thriller Blue Thunder - are untrue. What we do know about the film is that it is slated to begin filming in early 2025, and already has a release date set for July 16, 2026. Much like many of Nolan's previous films, including last year's box-office and critical smash Oppenheimer, it will be released in IMAX. In fact, Nolan will be using never-before-seen IMAX technology to film the picture.

What Other Projects Do Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Have In the Works?

Zendaya is coming off a successful year in which she starred in the second part of Denis Villeneuve's science fiction epic, Dune: Part Two, and in the romantic tennis drama Challengers; she also produced the latter. She will star with Robert Pattinson in Kristoffer Borgli's new romance film The Drama, and is also set to return to Arrakis in Villeneuve's Dune Messiah, which is slated to begin filming next year as well. She will also return for a third season of HBO's hit drama Euphoria. Hathaway is coming off well-received performances in Mothers' Instinct and The Idea of You, and is slated to star with Ewan McGregor in the science fiction film Flowervale Street next year. She will also star alongside Michaela Coel and Zendaya's Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer in the melodrama Mother Mary, and with Adam Driver in the thriller Paper Tiger. She is also set to return as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3, a long-belated second sequel to her 2001 big-screen debut.

Universal will release the new Nolan film, as they did with Oppenheimer, which was Nolan's first film since leaving his longtime studio home of Warner Bros. Warner attempted to lure Nolan back to the fold for this flm, but did not successfully do so.

Christopher Nolan's new movie, which will now star Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, will begin filming in early 2025 and will be released on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.