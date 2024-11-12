The call sheet for Christopher Nolan's next film already packs quite the punch, and now another A-list name has been added to the roster for the Universal film: Lupita Nyong'o has been cast in the project in an undisclosed role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nyong'o's role, like almost everything else about the film, remains a closely held secret. However, she will be in good company with a cast that already includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Anne Hathaway. So, while the mystery remains, the film is shaping up to be a seemingly stellar feature.

While Nolan's projects are always shrouded in darkness, there is quite literally nothing known about this one's plot; the acclaimed director's previous film, Oppenheimer, was at least known to be a historical biopic about the father of the atomic bomb. No such details have been given about his next project, though it has been handed a 2026 release date by Universal. Nolan himself is directing and also wrote the script for the project, and as with all of his films, he will produce the product for his Syncopy banner alongside his wife Emma Thomas.

The film will likely be in good hands with Nyong'o and the rest of the cast. This will mark the director's third collaboration with Damon following Oppenheimer and Interstellar, both of which remain highly lauded. In Holland and Zendaya, Nolan has two of Hollywood's most in-demand stars, with the pair also gearing up for Sony's Spider-Man 4, set to release just days after Nolan's film. And Hathaway remains highly sought after and has already had two films come out in 2024.

Nyong'o Is Highly Acclaimed

Image via Paramount Pictures

With Nyong'o, Nolan has added to his film another of the industry's most in-demand names. She began her career in television before nabbing her first feature role in Steve McQueen's film 12 Years a Slave in 2013. Nyong'o's performance received critical acclaim and catapulted her to stardom; she would also win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role. Since then, Nyong'o has been recognizable with roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nakia in the Black Panther films and the wisecracking bartender Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Nyong'o was most recently seen toplining the Paramount film A Quiet Place: Day One, the third film in the Quiet Place franchise that serves as a prequel depicting the beginning of an alien invasion. Her voice can also be heard in theaters now, as Nyong'o is starring in the animated film The Wild Robot alongside Pedro Pascal. It has not been confirmed whether she will return for a potential third Black Panther film, but this seems more likely than not.

Nolan's next film will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026. His prior film, Oppenheimer, is available now on Prime Video.

