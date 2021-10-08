After making a slew of massive, financially and critically successful films for Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan has eaten the weird, pandemic-related misfire of Tenet coupled with the WB/HBO Max kerfuffle and taken his talents to Universal Pictures.

And, well, Universal Pictures is putting him to work! A release date for his new film Oppenheimer has already been announced — July 21, 2023 — with production on the film beginning in early 2022. Mark your calendars now (and do your best not to invert anything in the process).

Nolan will write and direct the film based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited with developing the atomic bomb during the World War II-era Manhatten Project, based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and late Martin J. Sherwin. Regular Nolan muse Cillian Murphy will play Oppenheimer, returning alongside other Nolan standbys like producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, director of photography Hoyte Van Hotema, editor Jennifer Lame, and composer Ludwig Göransson. Of the film and collaborators, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley said that "Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve. We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience."

This marks the second explicit war movie made by Nolan after his acclaimed Dunkirk, though he's always been interested in those kinds of elements (i.e. Tenet, The Dark Knight Rises). Like many of his other works, the film is being described as a "pulse-pounding paradox" and a "thriller" that Nolan and Van Hoytema are shooting natively with IMAX and 65mm cameras and film stock. If you're looking for a ginormous theatrical experience that takes Nolan's pet impulses and aesthetic tricks and applies them to one of history's most controversial figures, keep July 2023 roped off and ready to go.

Oppenheimer comes to theaters in IMAX, 70mm, 35mm, and all other screens on July 21, 2023. Check out the tantalizingly brief initial synopsis below.

Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

