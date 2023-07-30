The Big Picture Hoyte van Hoytema and Christopher Nolan's collaboration on Oppenheimer is their best work yet, showcasing their mastery of character study and the use of IMAX cameras.

Unlike directors like Ridley Scott, Nolan prefers to use one camera to ensure all focus is directed towards it, prioritizing attention to detail and a singular vision.

Nolan's method of filmmaking involves being close to the camera at all times, creating a focused and meticulous process that involves all aspects of production working towards a specific goal.

Hoyte van Hoytema and Christopher Nolan have collaborated on some of the best looking films of recent years, and their latest film, Oppenheimer, is perhaps the pinnacle of their work together. A beautifully shot production, the film is a masterclass in character study and the use of IMAX cameras to get up close and personal with Cillian Murphy in the title role adds to the intimacy of the film.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, van Hoytema discussed Nolan's method for shooting. Directors like Ridley Scott like to employ as many as six or seven cameras, at various angles, to shoot a scene. This method allows Scott the chance to find an angle that works for the story he wants to tell. For Nolan, less is more.

The director, and his cinematographer, will use one camera to ensure that all focus is pushed towards it and that the attention to detail needs to be higher in order to meticulously plan the scene out. Nolan believes having more than one camera shooting at the same time will divert attention and cause the filmmakers' concentration to become divided due to the distraction caused by split focus.

"For most of the time, we work with one camera on set. Effectively shooting with Chris is like a one-camera show," said van Hoytema. "The camera is sort of the magic box that everything that happens around has to be directed and evolving towards, getting sucked into that one little box. So that one camera really becomes an epicenter on our shoes. As soon as you put two cameras on the set, that attention gets somehow divided, and being with Chris on the set is [an] extremely focused group of people that really work towards a very specific goal."

The Ultimate Way of Filmmaking

Van Hoytema revealed Nolan likes to be close to his camera at all times in order to fully experience what the camera — and therefore, the audience — will be seeing. There's an air of a stage play in how he constructs his shots, and builds a scene, so that the camera can be in its exact position, and the actors are precisely where they need to be. Van Hoytema describes Nolan's method as "ultimate filmmaking".

"Chris is also somebody that loves to sit very close to the camera in order to understand what the camera is seeing, so he's always very close by looking into the set next to the camera. He's not a material collector or a cleaning lady or a vacuum cleaner, you know? It's a very meticulous and very focused process. The actors know exactly towards where they're working, the production designers, the prop people, the set dressers, but also, us, lighting, et cetera. It all has to evolve towards that one direction, and so the one camera should just feel very logical to us. It's sort of a very ultimate way of filmmaking for us. It feels very focused."

Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters and IMAX.