Among Hollywood's most imminent releases, no film has a cast quite as stacked as Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer. With new cast announcements seemingly releasing every week, actors from nearly every corner of Hollywood have signed on for the project. Per exclusives with Deadline, it seems the cast is still growing as Jason Clarke and Louise Lombard are confirmed for the project.

Oppenheimer is led by Cillian Murphy as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists involved with the Manhattan Project and father of the atomic bomb. An adaption of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film will follow the scientist during WWII and his subsequent exile by the American government. Clarke and Lombard join Murphy in a stacked cast including Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, and David Dastmalchian. Like many on the list, Clarke and Lombard’s roles are currently undisclosed.

Oppenheimer comes as the next major project for both actors, who have recently wrapped major projects. Clarke is set to appear in the highly anticipated HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as former NBA player Jerry West. The sports drama is set to premiere Sunday, March 6. Clarke leads the series alongside John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Solomon Hughes. Clarke is most recognized from his role in crime drama Brotherhood and has recently appeared in movies including Pet Sematary and Silk Road. Clarke is also set to appear in upcoming crime thriller Black Site.

RELATED: 'Oppenheimer': David Dastmalchian Joins Star-Studded Christopher Nolan FilmLombard has also had her fair share with crime drama, having appeared as Los Vegas police deputy Sofia Curtis in CBS’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Lombard has also appeared in numerous shows like Grimm, Lethal Weapon, and Stargate Universe. Currently, Lombard stars as Trish Daniels in the romantic After franchise, debuting in the series’ second film After We Fell. Lombard reprises the role in its sequel After We Collided and After Ever Happy, which is currently in post-production. Other notable credits include The House of Elliot, My Kingdom, and Hidalgo.

Oppenheimer is produced by Nolan alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Rovan. Following Nolan's departure from Warner Bros last September, the project will instead be distributed through Universal. Filming is currently underway for the project as its large cast gathers in New Mexico. Oppenheimer is set to premiere in theaters July 21, 2023.

