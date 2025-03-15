Imagine you have the chance to read the script for Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, The Odyssey. No questions asked, you just have it in your hands, and that's it. Would you do it? Because the man himself once did it, but with another movie. Nolan is known for being extremely secretive about his own movies before they come out and for being a fierce advocate of the theatrical experience when it comes to releasing them, too, but he is also only human. So, when he had the opportunity to read the script for Pulp Fiction before it was released, he took it. And it completely ruined his relationship with the Quentin Tarantino masterpiece.

Christopher Nolan Regretted Reading the ‘Pulp Fiction’ Script Before Watching It

Nowadays, Nolan may be on every list of Hollywood's best directors, but, like most people, he actually started from the bottom. In the early 1990s, he was still working his way up the film industry ladder, working as an intern at a film company, and that's when he came across the script for Pulp Fiction. He was a huge fan of Tarantino's previous movie, 1992's Reservoir Dogs, so the chance to read the script for his next movie before it came out in 1994 was golden, right? Well, not really. As Nolan tells NYT, it actually ruined the experience of watching the movie on the big screen: "I read the script for Pulp Fiction before I saw the movie, and I always regretted it. I’m a huge Reservoir Dogs fan, I was really excited to see [Tarantino‘s] next film." In the end, though, it proved to be a mistake, because, as he points out, "Reading the script wasn’t the same as seeing the film. And then seeing the film, having read the script, wasn’t the same as seeing the film."

As genius as the Pulp Fiction script is, much of what makes it a masterpiece is also Tarantino's directing, and this is the kind of experience one can only get by really watching the movie. "It’s like you want to open your presents before Christmas, and then if you do, you regret it." Maybe you get the satisfaction of knowing what the movie is about, who the characters are, and what happens in the story, and reading Tarantino's script is always a masterclass, just not before watching his movies—or any other movie, for that matter.

Nolan Is Very Secretive With His Own Films Before They Are Released