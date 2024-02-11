The Big Picture Christopher Nolan was approached to direct the film adaptation of Ready Player One but declined due to his preference for original ideas rather than adaptations.

Warner Bros. pursued Nolan for the project due to his successful track record and their existing working relationship.

The decision to approach Nolan, as well as other veteran directors, reflected Warner Bros.' desire for an experienced hand and extensive use of visual effects in bringing the story to life.

Because of his enormous stature in the film industry, Christopher Nolan is one of the few modern directors who don't get attached to a slew of different projects that never get realized. When Nolan wants to make something, it typically gets made. While great filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese have had a bevy of potential projects announced that never actually got made, potential Nolan features eventually transform into finished Nolan directorial efforts, even when they're unorthodox fare like Tenet or Oppenheimer.

Still, that doesn't mean there haven't been a handful of titles over the years that Nolan has been approached to helm that never made it to the big screen. Just look back at a major news item from the final weeks of 2014, which concerned a film adaptation of Ernest Cline's hit novel Ready Player One. Warner Bros. Pictures was so high on the cinematic possibilities of this novel that the studio had picked up film rights to Ready Player One in June 2010, a year before the novel was even released. A little over four years later, the studio was eager to make the motion picture adaptation a reality and had just the filmmaker in mind to helm the property. Christopher Nolan was the first name that was ever connected to potentially directing Ready Player One.

Why Was Nolan Pursued For ‘Ready Player One’?

By 2014, Warner Bros. Pictures had a fantastic working relationship with Christopher Nolan that dated back to 2002 with Insomnia and had included the trilogy of Dark Knight movies and Inception. Even post-2002 but pre-2023 productions Nolan technically made outside of Warner Bros. (The Prestige and Interstellar) were still distributed internationally by that studio. Nolan and Warner Bros. were deeply intertwined, which meant that this filmmaker was inevitably on the studio's radar for major new projects. For instance, in 2011, Nolan was one of the names Warner Bros. eyeballed to helm a new Twilight Zone film.

Inevitably, Nolan's name was one Warner Bros. salivated over as a potential shepherd for Ready Player One. After all, this guy had turned the sci-fi premise of Inception (which, like One, operated in multiple levels of reality) into mainstream box office gold. Perhaps he could do the same with this yarn of virtual reality mayhem. Plus, this news was coming just a little over a month after Interstellar premiered. Nolan had a brief gap at this point where he was considering where his filmmaking exploits would take him next. Warner Bros. was eager to exploit that opening by putting the Ready Player One script under his nose.

A day after the news broke that Nolan had been approached to direct Ready Player One, it was reported that other names in contention for the job included Robert Zemeckis and Peter Jackson. Warner Bros. clearly did not want to hand this project over to a fresh-faced Sundance darling who'd only directed one movie. This studio wanted somebody with years (even decades) of experience working with visual effects and expansive crews of artists. There were going to be lots of spinning plates involved in bringing Ready Player One to life. Warner Bros. wanted a steady, experienced hand guiding that ship. The final choice of Steven Spielberg (the man who invented the summer blockbuster with Jaws) reflected this desire as well as the reality that Christopher Nolan did not end up directing Ready Player One.

Why Didn’t Nolan Direct ‘Ready Player One’?

Nolan has never publicly commented on why he passed on the chance to helm Ready Player One, but it's not hard to see why he wouldn't be interested in this project. For one thing, bringing the domain of the OASIS to life would require endless amounts of digital effects work. Nolan's blockbusters, meanwhile, are all about smashing airplanes into real buildings or using practical effects to realize creations like TARS in Interstellar. Nolan's default filmmaking style wouldn't have gelled with a story that required some degree of motion capture and all-digital environments. That alone likely put the project out of Nolan's line of interest.

More concretely, though, Nolan's career has been based on original ideas, even when he's adapting historical events in Dunkirk and Oppenheimer. The non-linear approaches of those World War II stories injected an idiosyncratic verve and urgency into the proceedings that made them feel far removed from the default norms of period dramas. Productions like Tenet and Interstellar, meanwhile, have been fixated on the notion of providing a spectacle that isn't just reliant on reminding audiences of what they already know. The man responsible for Inception was never going to feel wholly comfortable tackling a feature with crowd-pleaser moments surrounding The Iron Giant and Chucky.

What is fascinating to consider about Nolan directing Ready Player One is his age compared to Spielberg's. Nolan was born in 1970, meaning he grew up in the 1980s, the primary era of pop culture to which Ready Player One tips its hat. Spielberg, meanwhile, was born 24 years before Nolan and was the man who influenced the tide of 1980s pop culture with projects like E.T. and Raiders of the Lost Ark. If Nolan had helmed Ready Player One, it would've become a feature filtered through the eyes of a man who grew up in the thick of 1980s art, rather than one of the most famous producers of said art. How that would've affected Ready Player One's style and themes is impossible to know, but that stark difference between Nolan and Spielberg is interesting to consider.

Rather than adapting Ready Player One, Nolan put his focus on Dunkirk, a box office smash hit that would secure the filmmaker his first-ever nomination for Best Director at the Academy Awards. His career turned out just fine without embarking on this adaptation. Still, looking back on Christopher Nolan being the first choice to direct Ready Player One does illustrate how deep of a bond he and Warner Bros. used to have. It's also such a bizarre mismatching of director and source material that it can't help but titillate the imagination.

