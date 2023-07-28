The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Insomnia marked the end of his small-scale thriller era before moving on to big-budget blockbusters.

Nowadays, Christopher Nolan is known best for his work on big-budget blockbusters with a cerebral twist that keep audiences guessing. Over the years, Nolan has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, from Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and Leonardo DiCaprio to Morgan Freeman, Heath Ledger, and Michael Caine. As of his latest historical epic Oppenheimer, Nolan has assembled his biggest and most notable cast yet, including the likes of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and too many others to mention. But early on in his career, Nolan worked with some of the most impressive names in the entire film industry on a humble psychological thriller set in the remote snowlands of Alaska. Called Insomnia, the film united Nolan with none other than Hollywood heavies Robin Williams and Al Pacino.

Robin Williams was strangely cast against his usual comedic type in Insomnia, now playing author-turned-murderer Walter Finch, while Pacino – not unlike his role in Heat – played an LA detective named Will Dormer. Though Christopher Nolan would soon graduate to big-budget blockbusters like The Dark Knight Trilogy, this picture marked the end of his small-scale thriller era. (Though his 2006 thriller The Prestige was made for only $40 million, it had the feel of a bigger production. Insomnia, on the other hand, felt a bit more modest.)

How Did Christopher Nolan Get 'Insomnia' Made?

Image via Warner Bros.

As his first studio film, Insomnia ignited a nearly two-decade-long partnership between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. Though he was a relatively new director at the time (his debut feature Following was only released a few years prior), Nolan convinced the studio to let him take on Insomnia after his success with Memento, and it was likely the smartest move they ever made. Besides being his first studio picture, Insomnia is also notable for being Nolan's only remake. Originally a 1997 Norwegian thriller, Nolan's version was set in Alaska rather than Norway but followed the same basic plot.

"We needed 24-hour daylight to make sure the protagonist is very disoriented and follow his progression through the story," Nolan told ShowBizMonkey in 2002, also revealing that Al Pacino was always the man they had in mind for the role. When speaking about the casting of Robin Williams, Nolan noted that Williams' work was unlike anything audiences were used to seeing from the comedian. "He is a very exciting presence in the film because he is both extraordinarily surprising in the role and very frighteningly realistic."

Tragically, he'd never work with either Pacino or Williams again. Nevertheless, Nolan's time with these movie stars prepared him for his future. Immediately following Insomnia, Nolan directed Batman Begins, a reboot of Batman following the failures of Joel Schumacher, which sparked new life in the superhero's long-tainted brand. It's easy to see the similarities between Nolan's work on Insomnia and his time in Gotham, most notably the idea of losing one's self by doing the wrong thing for the right reasons.

What Sets Robin Williams & Al Pacino's 'Insomnia' Performances Apart?

Image via Warner Bros.

Both Robin Williams and Al Pacino are incredible in Insomnia. Williams especially gives a performance of a lifetime, and if Insomnia was your first exposure to the actor, then you'd likely never know that he's usually a comedian. Not only is Finch a terrifying force to be reckoned with, but his calm demeanor when speaking about hideous things chills one to the bone much worse than any Alaskan climate. Though this wasn't the only "serious role" Williams ever tackled, it was his most layered and defined, proving that Nolan should've probably cast him in a number of projects moving forward.

Likewise, Pacino doesn't miss a beat. It's easy to compare his performance here to his work in Michael Mann's Heat, and it's true that there's some real crossover between Detective Will Dormer and Lt. Vincent Hanna. Nevertheless, Pacino makes Dormer stand out all on his own. Struggling with guilt, exhaustion, and the horrible nature of this case, Dormer almost always feels like he's on the brink. Pacino's performance makes one wonder if the on-location production got to him off-camera too, and if the blinding midnight sun had an effect on the actor's own sleep schedule. If it did, then he used his own weariness wisely whenever the cameras were on.

Of course, Williams and Pacino shine brightest when they're playing off each other. Though they (tragically) never starred opposite the other again, it feels as if they've been doing this for years. Nolan pulls some truly remarkable moments from these two, and Insomnia never lets you forget it. Even the eerie late-night phone calls feel as if they're really in the same room, highlighting their undeniable chemistry. What's more are the moments between Pacino and Hilary Swank, who also delights as a local cop trying to solve the accidental killing of Dormer's partner Det. Hap Eckhart (Martin Donovan).

What Makes 'Insomnia' Different From Other Christopher Nolan Films?

Image via Warner Bros.

Unlike some of Christopher Nolan's most popular flicks, Insomnia isn't wrapped up in a non-linear narrative meant to throw the audience off. Though, that makes sense given that this is the only one of Nolan's directed films that he didn't write. Instead, events happen sequentially, with a clear cause-and-effect behind them. Despite the absence of Nolan's trademark structure (which he'd maintained since Following and would return to with Batman Begins), Insomnia still carries some of the director's most recurring themes, mantras which he examines again and again with every new installment to his greater filmography.

Among these is the idea that "you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." No, The Dark Knight isn't quoted in Insomnia, though the concept rings true in Nolan's carefully plotted 2002 thriller. Under pressure from internal affairs, Dormer wrestles with his past, specifically planting evidence on a known killer named Dobbs in order to secure a conviction. This comes back to haunt him following the death of his partner, who was about to cut a deal with the internal affairs investigator to secure his own job (and hopefully Dormer's too). But somewhere down the line, Dormer loses his way, though there's a part of him still working to find his way back.

Likewise, the notion that the descent to madness only takes one small push can be seen years before the Joker (Heath Ledger) would embody the idea. From the moment Finch killed Kay (Crystal Lowe) he was slowly itching for another victim. So, by the time Officer Burr (Swank) shows up at his doorstep, it's no surprise that he tries to kill her too. Obsession is a key component of any great Christopher Nolan film, so it's no wonder that Finch's obsession with his teenage fan would drive him to do something unspeakable. In fact, Burr's obsession with Dormer nearly does the same to her too, but we won't give too much away.

Why Is the Movie Called 'Insomnia'?

Image via Warner Bros.

From the moment he steps foot in Nightmute, Dormer can't find rest. The movie isn't named Insomnia for nothing, after all, and as the LA detective wrestles with his own bout, it becomes clear that the Alaskan climate isn't the real issue. As the hotel clerk Rachel (Maura Tierney) says, folks who live in Alaska were either born there or are running from something. Like her, Dormer is the latter.

Over the course of the film, Nolan brilliantly crafts the slow decay of Dormer's sobriety as he loses sleep, juxtaposing his own conscience with the midnight sun, which quite literally sheds light on his dark deeds. Even in the dead of night, Dormer's actions are highlighted by the heavenly spotlight above, reminding him that there's nowhere else to run and hide. What could easily come across as a gimmick only serves the narrative and keeps Dormer wide awake as he's tormented by his actions, and the consequences of them.

But Pacino's character isn't the only one. Finch, too, cannot sleep following his own moral failures, and in response calls Dormer at ungodly hours to speak in detail about his horrid acts. Acts that he almost seems to delight in. As the light fights to expose them, they each respond differently. Dormer wrestles with the truth, hoping to come out on top and regain his moral compass, while Finch embraces it wholeheartedly, owning his actions and mercilessly pinning them on another. If light is meant to expose the darkness, then Finch represents the shadows that remain, always waiting for nightfall. Thankfully, night rarely comes in Nightmute.

'Insomnia' Represents a By-Gone Era of Filmmaking

Image via Warner Bros.

It's quite telling that Insomnia was Christopher Nolan's last mid-budget feature before tackling one of Warner Bros.' biggest properties. It's true that The Prestige was still quite modest compared to Nolan's later works, but by then the director was on the fast track to blockbuster filmmaking, showing no signs of slowing down. This makes Insomnia something of an anomaly, for all the aforementioned reasons as well as the truth that Nolan would never return to these smaller, R-rated pictures. (In fact, this was Nolan's last R-rated film until Oppenheimer, which is anything but small.)

In many respects, the 1990s was the last decade where the mid-budget movie thrived in theaters. Long before DVD, Blu-Ray, or streaming, movies like Insomnia found success in the theater before coming to television or home video. Yes, Insomnia was released in 2002, but it feels like the last of that '90s era of popular R-rated thrillers that just don't get made anymore. At least, not with the intent to be released theatrically. As CNN's Leah Asmelash puts it, "whereas movie studios typically want to reach as broad an audience as possible, streaming services are all about the niche: attempting to appeal to very specific audiences through algorithms."

Because of this, countless mid-budget thrillers get lost in the shuffle as studios brush them off in favor of blockbusters, superhero flicks, and high-profile action films. Thus, without theatrical releases, these sorts of movies end up dying unseen. Naturally, there are exceptions, such as Rian Johnson's Knives Out (though it's worth noting that the sequel was released on Netflix), but it's understandable why Nolan is so adamant about theatrical releases. No wonder he only makes big-budget epics nowadays, Insomnia would likely have died online somewhere.

But, that's part of the appeal of a psychological thriller like Insomnia. It's modest, sure, but powerful. It's not a gangster picture or a prestige crime drama or even an extended miniseries, it's a 2-hour feature that packs a real punch. Nolan may have stepped up his game in recent years, but Insomnia proves that his creative vision is just as clear on a smaller scale.

