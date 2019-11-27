A Prologue to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Is Likely Debuting Before ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

0

If Christopher Nolan is a fan of any two things, it’s the theatrical experience and being one crafty SOB. Going all the way back to 2008, Nolan has teased his big July releases by sneaking an extended prologue preview before December tentpoles. The Dark Knight‘s opening heist played before I Am Legend, The Dark Knight Rises‘ airplane theft screened before Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and a five-minute Dunkirk sizzle reel flew across the screen before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. (Interstellar was kind of a special case, with a trailer popping up in museum-based IMAX locations that could handle 70MM.) So! With all that said, is it fair to say we’ll soon be getting a look at the filmmaker’s upcoming film, Tenet, as we roll into December? It certainly looks likely.

According to Trailer Track, the MPA has officially rated a Tenet prologue PG-13 for “violence and intense action.” Seeing as Nolan usually likes to attach his lengthy previews to December blockbusters, it’s pretty easy to put two and two together: That’s right, Nolan fans, make sure to be in your seats early for Cats on December 20 for an extended look at…I’m kidding, it’ll totally be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A brief teaser for the film already screened before Hobbs & Shaw, but we’re still a bit in the dark about what Nolan’s next film is about. John David Washington (BlackKklansman) is confirmed to star alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clemence Poesy, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine in a film that’s been vaguely described as a global thriller landing somewhere between Inception and Interstellar. Tenet will hit theaters on July 17, 2020. For more on the film, here are all the nitty-gritty details we know so far and the latest on Yesterday star Himesh Patel joining the project.