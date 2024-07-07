The Big Picture The Dark Knight's most iconic line, "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," was written by director Christopher Nolan's brother and co-writer, Jonathan Nolan.

Ironically, Christopher Nolan admitted that he initially didn't understand what the line meant when he first saw it in the script.

The line has since become a perfect summation of both Harvey Dent and Bruce Wayne's stories in the film and has remained relevant in the years since.

As one of the most popular and acclaimed films of the century, it’s no surprise that The Dark Knight is full of great quotes. Heath Ledger’s Joker alone delivers a few dozen lines that have remained prominent in the cultural zeitgeist since the film’s 2008 release. But arguably the most iconic line is delivered by a different pair of characters. Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) is the first to declare that, “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” with Bruce Wayne/Batman (Christian Bale) later quoting him. The line has been noted as a perfect summation of both characters’ stories in the film and has become a widely used pop culture slogan to describe similar stories in various media, and even to express disappointment with people in real life. Ironically, the film’s director, Christopher Nolan, recently admitted that he initially didn’t understand what it meant.

Jonathan Nolan Came up With 'The Dark Knight's Best Line

Harvey initially delivers the famous "die a hero" line during an awkward double date between himself and his girlfriend Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and her childhood friend and former romantic interest Bruce, who is publicly seeing celebrity ballerina Natascha (Beatrice Rosen), as part of the playboy façade he uses to maintain his secret identity. Natascha brings the topic of conversation to Batman’s war on crime, criticizing the city of Gotham for not only allowing his vigilante crusade, but celebrating it. Bruce feigns agreement to further distance himself from his alter ego, but Harvey defends Batman, praising him for combating the criminals and corruption that ran rampant in the city before his arrival. He compares Batman’s extreme crime fighting methods to a practice from the Roman Empire in which, during times of crisis, a single military leader would be given absolute authority over the nation. When Rachel reminds him that, “the last person they appointed to protect the republic was named Caesar, and he never gave up his power,” he accepts the point before delivering the now iconic "die a hero" line. The line foreshadows both his own later transformation into the murderous supervillain Two-Face, and Bruce’s subsequent decision to have his Batman identity take the blame for Harvey’s crimes so that Harvey could be remembered as the heroic inspiration the public had seen him as, while Bruce sees himself become a villain in the eyes of the people.

Nolan’s brother Jonathan served as his co-writer on the film and came up with the line. He recently recalled the process of doing so, telling The Hollywood Reporter that, “We’ve done a version or two of the script where we were looking for something that would distill the tragedy of Harvey Dent, but also apply to Batman. The richness of Batman is in the way this principled, almost Boy Scout-like figure is wrapped up in this kind of ghoulish appearance and his willingness to embrace the darkness.” He also mentioned being inspired by characters from Greek tragedies.

While promoting his Oscar-winning 2023 film Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan joked about how the "die a hero" line’s notoriety plagues him, given that he did not come up with it and was initially unsure of its significance. He told Deadline, “It kills me, because it’s the line that most resonates. And at the time I didn’t even understand it.” He recalled discussing the line with Jonathan, saying, “I read it in his draft, and I was like ‘Alright, I’ll keep it in there, but I don’t really know what it means. Is that really a thing?’” before noting that, “over the years since that film’s come out, [the "die a hero" line] just seems truer and truer” in real life.

Harvey Dent's "Die a Hero" Quote Is Now a Standard Cultural Phrase

Close

The elder Nolan certainly has a point about how the line resonates. While it and the film have remained synonymous with one another, the quote is also now independently used as a general cultural observation. The exact quote and paraphrased versions are often used in memes describing characters from other media who follow similar corrupting paths to Harvey’s. Although some of these postings are serious comparisons of the different media texts, there is a much larger number of social media uses of the quote that are at least partially humorous in intent, applying the grave line to relatively frivolous circumstances in both media and real life.

But as Christopher Nolan points out, it also applies to many serious real world political and cultural situations. Speaking of the quote’s relevance to Oppenheimer, the director said, “In [Oppenheimer] it’s absolutely that. Build them up, tear them down. It’s how we treat people.” While this seemingly draws more of a connection between the respective unfair vilifications of Batman and J. Robert Oppenheimer, the quote can also be used to express what one feels is genuine disappointment with a figure, real or fictional, whom they believe has betrayed principles they used to stand for.

The "Die a Hero" Line Can Also Be Used To Condemn Batman

Image via Warner Bros.

In fact, viewers of the film with more critical appraisals of Bruce’s character could argue that the "die a hero" quote applies not only to Harvey Dent, but to the titular Dark Knight himself, due to his controversial methods. While it has remained relevant in the years since, as a testament to its comprehensiveness, the film is also noted as a product of its time that was influenced by and comments on events that were at the forefront of the public consciousness in 2008. Specifically, the film is often interpreted as a commentary on the War on Terror and related controversies. Throughout the film, Bruce and company feel pressure to employ increasingly desperate, often morally questionable, tactics to combat the escalating threats of the mob, the Joker, and, ultimately, Harvey. Bruce initially resists doing so, at one point even planning to surrender himself to the authorities as the Joker demanded, because, as he says, “I see now what I would have to become to stop men like him,” and, “Today I learned what Batman can’t do. He can’t endure this.” But after the Joker kills Rachel, he embraces these ruthless tactics.

In the film’s most obvious and elaborate reference to contemporary politics, Bruce uses his family company, Wayne Enterprises,’ vast resources to construct a machine that accumulates audio from every cell phone in the city to create a map of sonar-like images that he uses to locate the Joker. When he enlists the company’s CEO and his secret confidant, Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman), to help operate the machine, the latter notes its unethical nature but agrees to help Bruce, “this one time,” because of the severity of the threat posed by the Joker. The film complicates its study of Bruce’s morality by having him recognize the danger of the machine and allow Lucius to destroy it once the Joker is apprehended. The Dark Knight poses the question of whether or not the extraordinary threat posed by such a particularly dangerous criminal justifies even the limited use of such an invasive tactic.

Related The 165-Year-Old Novel That Helped Inspire ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ The final film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy has a surprising connection to this classic work of literature.

But even if one feels that the destruction of the machine absolves Bruce and company of their questionable conduct in using it, there are plenty of other examples of them employing morally ambiguous methods in their efforts to protect the public. On multiple occasions, Bruce and Harvey (while the latter is still on the side of good) use physical and psychological torture against the Joker and other criminals, with Bruce doing so on one occasion in front of Commissioner James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and several other police officers. The police’s alliance with and tolerance of Bruce, despite his vigilante methods, is also itself an ambiguity, one particularly common in the superhero genre.

And, while selfless in one sense, given the persecution he is willingly taking on, Bruce’s ultimate decision to cover up Harvey’s crimes, and, perhaps even more so, Gordon’s agreeing to the plan, can also be viewed as a questionable instance of promoting misinformation. The final film in Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, adds additional evidence in favor of this negative interpretation. That film reveals that, at some point in the eight years since The Dark Knight, Harvey’s memory was used to justify the Dent Act, a piece of city legislation that allowed organized crime suspects to be denied parole, ultimately being used to imprison around 1,000 inmates. When the supervillain Bane (Tom Hardy) uses a stolen speech of Gordon’s to reveal the truth about Harvey, Detective John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) criticizes Gordon for allowing those imprisonments to go forward, “based on a lie,” even though he ultimately continues to work with the commissioner and Bruce to protect the city from Bane.

The multiple meanings of the “die a hero” line and the further ambiguities it points to are huge parts of what makes The Dark Knight such an excellent film with continuing relevance. The Nolans and their collaborators successfully managed to capture the nuances of and add to debates about morality in law enforcement and warfare within a constantly exhilarating action blockbuster. They deserve all the credit they’ve received and more for doing so, even with Christopher Nolan’s initial confusion about the famous dialogue providing an amusing example of why making a great film is almost always a team effort.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Dark Knight is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max