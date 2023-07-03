Director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy never shied away from pushing the dark-and-gritty envelope with its visuals, atmosphere, and violent depiction of the perpetually crime-riddled Gotham City. Nolan's viscerally grounded take on the Caped Crusader emerged as a cultural and artistic course correction to Joel Schumacher's campy, overwhelmingly derided Batman & Robin. Instead, Batman Begins echoed Tim Burton and Michael Keaton's world of gothic architecture, moral ambiguity, and chiaroscuro tones, but the trilogy developed a distinct story thanks to Nolan's creative sensibilities. Even with director Matt Reeves' outstanding The Batman, Nolan's interpretation remains a seminal favorite for many when it comes to that rich guy who deals with his trauma by dressing up as a bat instead of going to therapy.

Nolan's first two Batman installments embraced the grit but stayed comfortably PG-13, always leaving the worst to the imagination (a tactic that's often more impactful than graphic violence). That almost wasn't the case with The Dark Knight Rises. Nolan significantly tamed down a supporting character's death because its "sickening" gruesomeness would have gotten his film slapped with an NC-17 rating — something that might have severely stifled, if not completely ruined, The Dark Knight Rises's box office potential.

Why Was ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Almost Rated NC-17?

The Dark Knight Rises concludes Christian Bale's tenure as Batman with dramatic stakes aplenty. Bruce Wayne and his alter ego emerge after eight years of retirement and self-imposed exile to confront the much-memed (but still terrifying) Bane (Tom Hardy) and his army of ninja assassins. Bane's the loyal ally of Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard), who has ties to Bruce's past. Her father Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) was Bruce's mentor and the leader of the League of Shadows, until Ra's declared Gotham a lost moral cause and tried to burn Bruce's home to the ground. Bruce-as-Batman left Ra's to die at the end of Batman Begins. Talia, in good daughterly fashion, intends to complete her father's goal.

During The Dark Knight Rises's third act, Talia reveals her identity to a shocked Batman before driving away in a military van. Thanks to some smart work from Batman's allies, Talia has to manually detonate a bomb for her destructive plan to succeed. Her departure happens during an ongoing fight between Bane's soldiers and Gotham police officers. The character of Peter Foley (Matthew Modine), the beloved Commissioner Jim Gordon's (Gary Oldman) second-in-command, was always supposed to die in the scuffle surrounding Talia's grand exit.

But in an interview with Cinema Blend's Reel Blend podcast, Matthew Modine revealed that shooting his character’s death scene with a stunt double turned out much nastier than expected. The plan was for Talia's heavy-duty van to collide with Foley and kill him on impact. "They put a plexiglass thing on the front of [the car] and [the stunt double] got hit," Modine shared. "They had ropes to pull him into the air, but he went up and they dropped him from about 15 feet, and the sound of his body hitting the cobblestone street in front of the New York Stock Exchange, it was sickening. And I remember I looked at Christopher Nolan when we shot it and his face was white.”

Thankfully, the stunt performer in question seems to have suffered no serious injuries. After that first take, Nolan didn’t shoot the scene again. Instead, he later told Modine he cut the scene because it "was so violent that it would have gotten an NC-17 rating." Indeed, Foley's death is far tamer in the final cut than the stunt Modine described. Once Talia's van barrels into the street, she orders her men to shoot everyone trying to stop them, police officers and Bat-friends alike. Foley had been leading the charge against Bane in this conflict, and now Talia by proxy. He fires at the van and the vehicle keeps driving uninterrupted with Talia inside. Then the film cuts to a panning shot of Foley's dead body lying crumpled on the street, presumably struck by the van.

Getting an NC-17 Rating Usually Impacts the Box Office

Even though film and filmmakers continually stretch the limits of what's allowed to be depicted onscreen, the MPAA rarely doles out NC-17 ratings. The association reserves its highest rating for content (usually graphic sex, violence, or drug use) it deems inappropriate for children and teenagers. Directors often re-cut their work to narrowly avoid the NC-17 rating as to not alienate such a majority of the moviegoing population. However, some NC-17 movies defied the odds and are considered award-winning prestige films, or earned impressive revenue regardless. Examples include The Evil Dead and Blue is the Warmest Color, or Midnight Cowboy and A Clockwork Orange (both rated X, the designation NC-17 replaced). Newer movies that kept their NC-17s include Todd Haynes' next feature film and Netflix's controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

A superhero movie with an NC-17 rating would've been the first of its kind, and there's a strong possibility The Dark Knight Rises's profits would have suffered. Even an R-rating was too much for an audience-friendly PG-13 trilogy of such enormous commercial and critical success. Christopher Nolan is no stranger to the R-rating, but the MPAA has yet to grade his work any higher than an R. Like a superhero rescuing his city, Nolan did what was necessary.

'The Dark Knight Rises’ Didn’t Need a Death That Nasty

Peter Foley isn't a character who necessarily deserved a death that over-the-top. Even though he detested the hero's presence and didn't hesitate to show it, making himself an impediment to Batman's success, he fought against Bane's invasion. Nonetheless, it does seem a touch anticlimactic for a primary supporting character to die offscreen, especially when he's actively participating in combat.

However, a stunt performer's safety is always and unquestionably more important than making a fictional death look dramatic "enough." It's terrifying when stunts go wrong and such incidents speak to the stunt industry's overlooked skills as well as the risk involved. There isn't more information available about why the scene's execution turned out so differently than was planned., though no impressive Batman feat or villainous act is worth a stunt performer's safety.