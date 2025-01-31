If you're reading this article, please check your emails as it's likely you, too, have been cast in Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey. The astounding ensemble just got even bigger today with the news that the recently knighted director has Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton to its already star-studded cast. For Patel, Page, and Irwin, it’s a reunion with the newly minted Oscar-winning filmmaker. Patel starred in Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet (2020), Page in the iconic Inception (2010), and Irwin as a gigantic robot in the recently re-released Interstellar (2014). As for Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee in her own right, this will be her first time working with Nolan — but given her track record, she’s likely to make an impact on the same level as the other three.

The four actors join an ensemble of unknowns including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Charlize Theron. Like we said, a faceless cast of thousands. Okay, we're being facetious but with this cast, the film is basically guaranteed to be the most ambitious adaptation of Homer’s classic epic ever put to film, which will also be shot on brand-new IMAX technology that Nolan himself helped develop.

Where Do You Know the New 'The Odyssey' Cast Members From?

Patel first broke out in Universal’s rom-com Yesterday and has since made a great impression in projects like Don’t Look Up, Enola Holmes 2, and HBO’s critically acclaimed Station Eleven. Most recently, he starred in Bubble & Squeak, which premiered at Sundance. Page is an Oscar nominee for Juno, and has had an impressive career that blended indie hits and blockbusters like Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Whip It, and Tilda.

Irwin is a Tony Award-winning actor who has worked across film, TV, and theatre, and has appeared in projects like Rustin, Spoiler Alert, Rachel Getting Married, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Across the Universe, as well as TV roles in The Gilded Age and Star Trek: Discovery, while Morton is best known for her roles in things like Sweet and Lowdown, In America, The Serpent Queen, Minority Report, and The Whale.

Production on The Odyssey is set to kick off in late February. The film will open in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Odyssey