Homer's tale of mighty Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War has been one retold several times beyond counting. Now, Oscar-winning filmmaker and director, Christopher Nolan, has set his sights on the mythical tale as his next project. After bagging an Oscar for his efforts in the critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular scientist, it's understandable the level of interest in Nolan's next project, The Odyssey. The upcoming mythical action movie will pack a punch as regards A-list stars, including starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

Within the entertainment industry, Nolan is acclaimed for his penchant for making his movies as practically as possible, and it would seem the director will maintain that trend. According to Variety, Nolan’s The Odyssey will partly be filmed in Sicily, which according to scholars familiar with Homer's epic, was a location for Odysseus’ wanderings. The island of Favignana, known as “goat island,” is the portion of Sicily where Nolan will look to film his epic film. This idyllic isle is where Homer envisioned that Odysseus had landed with his screw to restock on supplies including food and barbecued goats. Besides "Goat Island," Nolan's The Odyssey is also set to film some of its scenes in Sicily’s Eolian islands. Previously announced locations include the United Kingdom and Aït-Ben-Haddou, Morocco, where it seems ancient Greek structures are rising from the ground up.

Universal Sets Off to Retell an Epic Mythical Tale

Based on Homer's epic poem composed around 8th century BCE, Nolan's The Odyssey will tell the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The upcoming mythical action movie will be exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will. The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus’ encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope. The Odyssey is expected to start shooting in February, and it marks Nolan’s second movie for Universal, on the heels of the successful Oppenheimer. The studio is set to bring the big-budget epic to screens in a manner that has not been seen previously, with Universal saying in a statement, “Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

As is to be expected of a Christopher Nolan feature, The Odyssey boasts a stellar, A-list cast with Nolan reuniting with frequent collaborator, Matt Damon. The MCU's Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron are also onboard, as are Spider-Man and MJ, in Tom Holland and Zendaya. Anne Hathaway and The Batman's Robert Pattinson, round off a cast which has recently added Emmy winner Jon Bernthal.

Nolan’s The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.