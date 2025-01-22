All eyes were on Christopher Nolan’s next project after the auteur bagged an Oscar for his last feature, Oppenheimer, starring long-time collaborator Cillian Murphy as the titular scientist. And no one was disappointed when Universal announced his next feature would be The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, internet sleuths have spotted the set for the upcoming film in Aït-Ben-Haddou, Morocco. The set is still under construction and one can see a hint of ancient Greek structures being raised from the ground. Nolan is well known for making his movies as practically as possible. For example, a 500-acre corn farm was created for Interstellar and Nolan even managed to recreated the Trinity Test atomic bomb explosion in-camera without using CGI for Oppenheimer. Nolan’s ability to provide the actors with tangible sets has always elevated his movie both visually and performance-wise.

What to Expect From ‘The Odyssey’?

While ample rumors circulated about vampires and helicopter pilots, fans were pleasantly surprised when the movie was revealed to be an adaptation of Homer’s legendary poem, The Odyssey, that will bring the ancient tale of heroism, adventure, and mythical creatures to life. The Greek epic follows the trials and tribulations of Odysseus, the Greek hero on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters iconic figures and obstacles such as the Cyclops, Circe, the Sirens, and Calypso – all of whom we have seen in different forms of media. Universal revealed in a statement:

“Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Just like Nolan’s previous works, The Odyssey has a stacked A-lister cast and most of them are well known for their superhero roles. Nolan brings back frequent collaborators like Matt Damon, who plays faux Loki in the MCU. Joining him are Spider-Man and MJ, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Furthermore, Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Charlize Theron have joined the cast. Also onboard is Anne Hathaway, who famously portrayed Catwoman in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, along with The Batman's Robert Pattinson, who previously collaborated with Nolan on Tenet.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.