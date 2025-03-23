For any actor lucky enough to have a career that lasts decades, it's not a surprise that some similarities show up across multiple roles in unrelated movies. Beyond typecasting or an actor's trademark, occasionally the recurrences are so specific that it's just strange. There are classic examples, like Tom Cruise always having to run or Brad Pitt frequently snacking on screen, but then it can get weirder... Remember when Gene Hackman played surveillance specialists that overhear a conspiracy twice?! In that case, the filmmakers behind Enemy of the State may have intentionally cast Hackman in a nod to his role in Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation, but surely the same can't be said of every coincidence in casting. When casting his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan didn't intentionally cast Matt Damon as another man that needs to come home... right? Right?
It’s Not Deja Vu — In Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Matt Damon Will Do the Same Thing He's Weirdly Done in So Many Movies
