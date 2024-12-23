So much for the vampire movie, or the helicopter pilots. The wait is finally over. Universal Pictures officially revealed Christopher Nolan’s next cinematic venture on Monday, and it's as epic as fans have come to expect. The film is The Odyssey, an ambitious adaptation of Homer’s legendary poem that will bring the ancient tale of heroism, adventure, and mythical creatures to life like never before.

Based on the timeless sequel to The Iliad — even the Ancient Greeks liked to milk their franchises — The Odyssey chronicles the trials and tribulations of Odysseus, the Greek hero on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters iconic figures and obstacles such as the Cyclops, Circe, the Sirens, and Calypso, all characters and creatures we've become well versed with throughout different types of media. The character has most famously been played by Sean Bean in Wolfgang Pietersen's epic, Troy, but a film directly about his journey home has never been made in such grand fashion, so whatever format this takes makes the prospect extremely enticing and exciting for all involved.

Universal released the following statement:

“Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Universal’s announcement also teased “brand-new IMAX film technology,” which you know Nolan is buzzing about. While the exact details of this innovation are under wraps, it's safe to assume Nolan’s obsession with technical precision will bring the mythical world of The Odyssey to unprecedented heights. After all, this is the filmmaker who sank a real jet for Tenet and recreated nuclear explosions without CGI for Oppenheimer. You know, like a normal guy would, right?

Who is in 'The Odyssey'?

Though the cast list was confirmed in the announcement, details about who plays whom remain a mystery. The film stars Interstellar alums Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, Tenet’s Robert Pattinson, Spider-Man lead Tom Holland, and Hollywood heavyweights Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o. Speculation is already rampant as to who is playing each character, although Damon as Odysseus makes a lot of sense, while Holland might play Odysseus’ son, Telemachus in what would be pitch perfect casting.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for updates as this epic project unfolds.