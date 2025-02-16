Christopher Nolan has become known for crafting films of immense scale that make powerful emotional statements, but he’s also a master of classic cinematic suspense. The acclaimed director often structures his films with unconventional timelines and perspectives, allowing him to shock the audience with ingenious plot twists that would make M. Night Shyamalan jealous. The inverted chronology of Memento and the questioning of reality in Inception lead to Nolan’s most famous surprise endings, but one of his less high profile works is even more shocking. The Prestige packs in more delightful swerves than any of Nolan’s other films, and the period piece’s final twist stands as arguably the most mind-blowing and satisfying in his filmography.

'The Prestige' Depicts an Obsessive War Between Magicians