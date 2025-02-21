It's become trendy to interpret films as "secret Westerns," even though they are explicitly not Westerns. Analyzing films through the prism of Western tropes and themes is ironic, considering that the genre appears dormant. However, if there is one director who has enough cachet to revive a stagnant genre, one that dominated the industry in the 1950s, it would undoubtedly be the man responsible for turning a three-hour historical biopic about the construction of an atomic bomb into a tentpole summer blockbuster.

As expected, Christopher Nolan is using his post-Oppenheimer bump to direct something even more audacious in 2026, a star-studded adaptation of Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey. Refrain us from jumping ahead of ourselves, but enthusiasm surrounding Nolan is so rampant that we can't help but dream about his future projects following The Odyssey. Since he's already laid down the formula in previous films, a Nolan-directed Western has to be on the horizon.

Christopher Nolan’s Practical Approach To Filmmaking Complements the Western Genre

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on box office trends and the general audience climate, it seems that viewers are weary of the status quo at a mainstream level, whether it's exhaustive franchising or an overreliance on CGI-riddled spectacle. A solid Western, a genre representative of old-school movie magic and entertainment, would be the perfect antidote. Under Christopher Nolan's vision, Westerns might just become the next summer blockbuster. With the comic book, noir, mystery, heist, sci-fi, and war genres already in his repertoire, a Western feels like the next box to check off, cementing him as the cinematic voice of the 21st century.

Ideally, Westerns should be made by old souls, as the genre constantly reflects upon sheriffs, usually past their prime, as they grapple with a landscape drastically evolving before their eyes. Nolan, who doesn't own a cell phone (let alone allow his stars to use them on set), and prefers tactile craft to modern advancements in CGI, is an anachronism, a director who would've thrived in the 1950s if he had a permanent stay in an authentic desert location, like John Ford's beloved Monument Valley. Being such a pastiche setting, hand-made craft is practically a requirement when making a Western, and Nolan would take delight in building a local town or a steam locomotive that runs the local economy.

Western Themes in 'Oppenheimer' and All Christopher Nolan Protagonists