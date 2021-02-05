The world lost an acting giant today with the sad news that Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91 according to Variety. Plummer is arguably best known for his role in the classic 1965 film The Sound of Music, but his career extended far past the Von Trapp family. He was already an established stage actor by the time he had the lead role in The Sound of Music, and while his career in the 1960s spiraled due to his drinking, he, with the help of his third wife Elaine Taylor, revived his career into winning Emmys and co-starring in the John Huston classic The Man Who Would Be King.

What’s impressive about Plummer’s career is how he keep nabbing terrific roles and turning in excellent performances despite his age. He became a reliable supporting player in films such as National Treasure, Inside Man, The Insider, Alexander, Knives Out, and more. He won his first and only Oscar in the lovely 2010 film Beginners, where he played a cancer-stricken elderly man who comes out of the closet. It’s a performance wholly deserving of all the acclaim it received as Plummer played the sweet, tender notes of the role while always making it feel real and immediate. It was the kind of role only an actor of his stature and experience could have played.

Plummer was so reliable that when All the Money in the World needed to be reshot because of a scandal surrounding Kevin Spacey, Plummer stepped into the role of J. Paul Getty without missing a beat, did it on short notice, and the film still came out on time while earning Plummer another Oscar nomination. It became a running joke on social media that if you needed to replace a scandal-plagued actor on short notice, you should just give Christopher Plummer a call. That's a true professional that you could never take for granted because of everything he gave you.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Plummer’s family and friends.

Share Share Tweet Email

Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in New 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Series as the Man, Who Falls to Earth If you're gonna' follow Bowie, it's not a bad choice.