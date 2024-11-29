Darth Vader and Superman may be two of the most widely-recognizable characters in film history, but they have little in common. Not only are they from very different franchises, but they are contrasting characters. Superman is the embodiment of the perfect hero, a moral and idealized person saving the world out of a selfless desire to do good. Meanwhile, Vader is more convoluted, undergoing a tragic turn to darkness and an eventual redemption arc. However, because of where in the story he was introduced, Vader is usually considered a villain. But despite these differences, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story discusses the surprising connection between the two, or more specifically, between the actors that played them.

While many have donned the cape and brought the Man of Steel to life, Christopher Reeve's turn as the hero in Superman and several follow-up films will always be iconic for its role in demonstrating what a superhero movie franchise could be. However, his Superman wouldn't have been the same without David Prowse, the man behind Vader's mask. Though James Earl Jones' voice is memorable, it was Prowse we see in the original Star Wars films, and he was crucial to making Reeve into the hero he became known as.

David Prowse Trained Christopher Reeve to be Superman

Close

Despite his ability to hide in plain sight as Clark Kent, Superman has always had a distinct look, and part of that is his size. When looking for an actor to portray the hero in the 1978 film, director Richard Donner had a vision, and Reeve didn't quite look the part. Though right for the role in every other way, Donner described Reeve as a "skinny little kid" at 6 feet, 5 inches but weighing only 170 pounds. However, Donner took a chance on Reeve after the actor promised to bulk up for the role. And that he did, but not on his own. Donner enlisted Vader himself to make sure it happened. In an interview unearthed by Heat Vision, Prowse recounted the conversation, saying, "I get a call from Dick Donner and he says, 'Can you get down to the studio as quick as you can, we've got a Superman.'"

Prowse may be best known as Darth Vader, especially in the late '70s when Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope had recently been released, but he was also a bodybuilder and weight-training instructor. So, when it came to turning Reeve into Superman, Prowse was the right man for the job. Despite being known for drastically different roles, these two got along famously. Prowse later said of Reeve, "He was fantastic. He was a very lovely person. We were like brothers, we got along so well together." Certainly, their connection made the process more enjoyable.

Reeve Underwent a Transformation to Become Superman

Image via Warner Bros.

However well they got along, Reeve and Prowse's time together required a lot of work. When discussing how he prepared for the role, Reeve described going on a high-protein diet while eating four meals per day and taking vitamins. Yet, when talking about the process of his transformation, Reeve said, "You can do all the interior work you want to do, and it still isn't going to get you to Superman if you don't have the physical strength to go with it." There was a lot of training for Reeve to do, which Prowse guided him through. In six weeks of working together, Prowse took Reeves from 170 pounds to 212, helping him reach the look seen in Superman.

Talking about a photo shoot she did with Reeve at the time, photographer Eva Sereny told The Post, "Christopher made it very clear that the gym was the number one issue for his preparation in the role of Superman. He would go through his strict workout regime for me to photograph. This consisted of weightlifting, punch bag, skipping rope, and so on." This workout helped turn Reeve into the Man of Steel, and it paid off. Time has proven that Reeve was the perfect choice to play the character. Not only did he continue for three more films, but even after several other iterations, Reeve's Superman is still discussed reverently. However, without Prowse, the hero would have looked very different.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+