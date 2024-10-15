While McFarlane Toys have been pulling out all the stops for Batman’s 85th anniversary this year, one of DC’s major releases this year has been Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Even though it has been 46 years since the actor originally wore the iconic red and blue suit for the first time, many moviegoers still view Christopher Reeve as the definitive Man of Steel. Now McFarlane is honoring the late actor with a new Superman figure that's sure to give fans all the feels.

A part of the toy company’s popular DC Multiverse line of seven-inch scale figures, this Collector's Series (number 25 in the line) version of Reeve’s Man of Tomorrow is instantly recognizable. The red, blue and yellow spandex suit has always been dying for a figure in McFarlane's scale, and they seem to have captured the likeness of Reeve to near perfection. The cloth cape is even posable, which McFarlane has done with a lot of their figures lately. The figure is going up for pre-order at select retailers on Thursday, October 17th. It's based specifically on 1978’s Superman: The Movie. This was the actor’s first flight as the classic DC Hero.

Superman Both on and Off-Screen

Reeve would go on to star in four Superman films from 1978 to 1987. For a decade, he was the definitive comic book superhero on the big screen. While almost every Superman production at this time had its problems, especially Superman III and Superman IV: A Quest For Peace, that never affected Reeve’s charismatic performance. He was Superman through and through with Superman: The Movie and Superman II are still considered some of the best comic book movies of all-time. That was further emphasized later on in his life after he was left paralyzed from the neck down after a near fatal horse riding accident. However, with the help of his family, the actor never gave up and was determined to help people just like him. That's beautifully covered in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story from DC Studios. It's currently flying high in theaters now.

Where Can You Stream ‘Superman’?

All four Reeve Superman films are currently streaming on Max. The beloved Superman series Smallville is streaming on Hulu as well. This saw Reeve's guest starring in a few key episodes. Finally, you can get your tickets for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story on Fandango's website. The trailer can be viewed below.