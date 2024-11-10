When it comes to superhero and comic book action figures, McFarlane Toys is currently on top of the food chain with their DC Multiverse and DC Direct lines. However, recently the popular toy company introduced their latest line, Page Punchers, which has been an enjoyable way to introduce new readers to comics of their favorite DC heroes. Now, McFarlane’s next wave of Page Puncher figures includes pop culture's favorite version of Superman.

The latest wave of DC Page Punchers includes three new figures. These would be Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel from Superman ‘78, Jason Todd aka Red Hood from Batman: The Adventures Continue, and Shazam! from Dawn of DC. Superman and Shazam! are seven-inch figures while Red Hood is a six-inch figure. Each figure comes with its own accessories, like pairs of extra hands, an unmasked head sculpt and batarang for Red Hood, and an amulet for Shazam!. Superman and Shazam! also feature cloth capes.

However, what makes this line unique is every figure comes with a comic book alongside McFarlane’s signature art cards. This wave comes with the repainted editions of Dawn of DC’s Shazam! #1 for Shazam!, Batman: The Adventures Continue - Chapter Nine for Red Hood, and Superman ‘78 #1 for Reeve’s iconic Man of Tomorrow. Superman ‘78 was the first comic continuation of the film universe started by director Richard Donner, while Batman: The Adventures Continue was a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series/The New Batman Adventures.

The New Dawn For DC Comics

The film side of DC has been hit or miss for a while now, with projects like The Flash, Blue Beetle, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Joker: Folie à Deux under-performing at the box office. However, things look to be turning a corner with the newly minted DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran. The studio released its first film this fall with the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, to critical acclaim. The new continuity for the DCU starts with the Creature Commandos animated series next month and the first film in this timeline will be Gunn’s Superman next summer.

Twisters and Pearl star David Corenswet is our next Man of Steel. Gunn isn’t wasting any time introducing moviegoers to their new line-up of heroes. Superman will see Justice League members like Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, and Supergirl join the action. The latter will be getting her own spin-off movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, in 2026 starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock. Other announced projects in DC’s future include Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold (Batman), and Teen Titans alongside shows like Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns. We’re just under a month till this universe kicks off. McFarlane Toys will surely be there to introduce new figures based on this exciting new universe.

Where’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Streaming?

Creature Commandos will begin streaming exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5, while Superman will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. As DC fans wait for the fun to begin, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys’ new wave of Page Puncher figures below. They’re set to ship in December. Each figure will be $24.99 USD.

