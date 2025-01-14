It's hard to imagine anyone but Christopher Reeve as the classic interpretation of Superman that delighted audiences in the late 1970s and throughout the '80s. Not only did Reeve look the part, but he has long been considered the best live-action depiction of the Man of Steel, and his performance has informed all others, including even the character's own DC Comics story. But there's a rumor that's been circling fans for years concerning Superman III, which says that at one point, none other than comedian Tony Danza was set to replace Reeve in the red cape and tights. Is there any truth to this rumor?

No, Tony Danza Did Not Almost Play Superman in 'Superman III'

Image via Warner Bros.

After the way director Richard Donner was treated and then replaced while working on Superman II, plenty of Superman cast members left the franchise behind. Gene Hackman didn't appear in the third installment, and Margot Kidder only returned as Lois Lane in a limited capacity. The same was true for her part in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, which Hackman did return for after the producers left. But rumor has it that Christopher Reeve was likewise so fed up with the father-son producing duo, Alexander and Ilya Salkind, that he nearly left the Man of Steel behind himself. It was then that the door was supposedly opened for Superman to be recast in Superman III. But would Warner Bros. really have let Reeve go so easily? Given that he was the clear face of the franchise, probably not. And the studio wasn't the only ones unwilling to make a third picture without their leading star.

In a 2023 sit-down with Yahoo! in celebration of Superman III's 40th anniversary, Ilya Salkind and producer Pierre Spengler debunked some long-standing rumors about the series' third entry, including that Tony Danza might have replaced Reeve. "This is bulls***," noted Spengler, who noted that Reeve's initial contract was for seven different films. "For Superman III there was a renegotiation of that original agreement, but it was a negotiation where both parties knew they had to agree something." Salkind had similar feelings about the subject, and was unclear where the rumor came from at all. In fact, to him, Christopher Reeve will always be Superman. "Never did I cast Tony Danza," the producer admitted. "I wanted Chris Reeve and he was willing to do it. I actually met [him] in New York with the script of Superman III and he liked it." Sometimes, rumors are simply that: rumors.

'Superman III' Almost Featured Major Comic Book Villains