We finally found out what happens when you get six men who have all portrayed Clark Kent aka Superman in one way or another. This weekend at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Tyler Hoechlin, Brandon Routh, Dean Cain, Tim Daly, George Newbern, and Tom Welling all appeared on a panel together. Part of the conversation during the panel, moderated by Joe Deckelmeier at Collider's sister site, ScreenRant, eventually shifted to one person who is arguably most synonymous with the Man of Steel: the late Christopher Reeve.

Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance as Welling, who starred as Clark Kent on Smallville for 10 seasons, spoke about the time that Reeve guest-starred on the series as scientist Virgil Swann in Season 2.

"We got there and the plan was to shoot four hours and get his side of two scenes and then he would leave and I would do my side with someone else. We did the first scene and they said, 'OK, we're gonna do the next scene.' He goes, 'What about Tom?'" "He was like, 'No I'm not leaving.' And long story short, it got to the point about eight hours into the day and they turned around filming my scenes with him. And his nurse, power of attorney, was like, 'If you don't come with me in 15 minutes, I'm calling the police.' He had to leave. He looked at me and goes, 'They're always telling me what to do.'"

Referencing the experience, Welling says, "You didn't feel sorry for him at all. He was telling jokes the whole time. We had a riot, he was cracking up. ... We just had really great banter. I had a lot of fun with him."

