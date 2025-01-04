It's 1988, and I am in the hospital. In one of my earliest memories, I am fighting against a severe case of asthma. My immune system is weak because of my cerebral palsy. My Grandmother Gwen, brought me a Christopher Reeve-era Superman pillowcase. I spent days in that hospital bed, watching a VHS copy of 1978's Superman: The Movie. The Richard Donner film started a lifelong obsession with characters in capes. Like myself, Clark Kent was adopted, and my own parents were not dissimilar from Ma and Pa. My strong mechanic father and caring homemaker mom. Even more than that, Reeve's struggles in 1995 helped me to embrace my own disability. It taught me to see life not as it is but as it can be. Now that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is finally available on streaming, it reminds me of the profound impact it had on me. The Christopher Reeve version of Superman shaped my journey as a disabled person, a journalist, and a life-long comic book fan.

Modern Superhero Films Owe Everything To Christopher Reeve

Every generation has someone they believe is "their" Superman. For some, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. For others, it's Henry Cavill. And more recently, maybe it's Tyler Hoechlin of Superman & Lois. The Christopher Reeve rendition of The Man of Steel was my Superman. Every central lore in every incarnation of Superman is because of Chris Reeve's turn as the character, when no one had heard the term "in canon." Superman's appearance in the classic John Bryne comic book run bears more than a passing resemblance to Reeve. The Richard Donner film laid the groundwork for every major superhero franchise since. Without Superman: The Movie, there would be no MCU or DCEU. It was the first superhero movie to be treated like a film.

The screenplay was written by Mario Puzo, award-winning writer of The Godfather, arguably the biggest film in the world at the time. And it's all brought home by John Williams' iconic score, just as recognizable as the Indiana Jones or Back to the Future theme. It has imitators but no confirmed successor. It also featured Marlo Brando as Superman's Kryptonian father, Jor-El, one of the highest-paid actors in the world at the time. Despite only having a small presence in the film, he commands every scene, spouting Shakespearean-like diatribes in the middle of a high fantasy movie about aliens. In the film's opening moments, he squares off against Terrance Stamp's General Zod declaring him "Chief architect of this intended revolution, and author of this insidious plot." Epic.

The real star power in the film comes from Christopher Reeve, a relatively unknown Broadway actor. He stood a scrawny and skinny 6'2" and spent the next six weeks getting into superhero shape, in a time before personal trainers, social media, and before-and-after comparisons. Chris Reeve's Superman had all the earmarks of the classic version of the character, from his piercing blue eyes to that signature curl. He had a sly smile after taking down a bad guy or performing a rescue. Director Richard Donnor not only cracked the code of how to pace an engaging superhero story, but also how to balance the idea of playing sides of an identity on screen.

During a reveal in the original film, Clark Kent briefly removes his glasses while he debates revealing his identity to Lois. It wasn't just about the glasses. He transformed before our eyes into a different person.

Most attempts at this in the modern superhero era have fallen flat in this regard. Henry Cavill's Clark Kent looks and sounds just like Superman, just as Tom Holland's Spider-Man sounds precisely like Peter Parker. Superman: The Movie also introduced a key component of the superhero genre — the hero reveals. Superman's first heroic feat in the film is a dramatic rescue of an out-of-control helicopter, showing him in costume to the public for the first time, and it's the first time he crosses paths with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). In many ways, this showed the dramatic power of the epic superhero reveal, akin to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) taking to the skies for the first time as Iron Man, or various iterations of Peter Parker slipping into his Spider-Man tights for the first time.

A Secret Identity Is Also a Lonely One

The duality of a secret identity is also familiar to anyone who is, or feels, different. As a disabled person, I often feel as if I am seen as two people, not by myself but by others. While some see Superman as all-powerful, I recognized the isolation of being different. He's not just an alien or an orphan. He is surrounded by people who will never really know the real him. Not just in the apparent way that comes along with having a secret identity. It's the knowledge that no one will ever know precisely what it's like to be him. Similarly, as much as non-disabled people want to relate to our struggles, they will never know what it's like to have one.

And then Superman fell. At 42, Christopher Reeve was thrown over a barrier while riding a horse during an event. He landed on his head, severely injuring his spine. As explained by his son Will in the recent documentary, the fall landed him mere inches away from an instant death. The whole world was watching Christopher Reeve's accident. For me, a shift in his perspective made an impression on me. It caused me to change my perspective as well. Christopher Reeve made a fantastic impact on the disabled community, especially those living with paralysis. He used his influence and status to push forward legislation and care. Because of him, there are people walking today. However, these changes were only possible because he turned his energy inward. Instead of focusing on curing himself, he realized his larger purpose — helping others. He also went back to work.

In one of the franchise's greatest "passing of the torch" moments, he also played a pivotal role in Smallville. Christopher Reeve's determination for the disabled community to be seen was almost chilling. It was more than research and awareness. It was proving to the world that disabled people are different, not less. Moreover, it drove me to want others, especially those more disabled than me, to be seen. These are not disabled people, just people. No longer standing or sitting at the back of the line, but instead proving that they deserve to be in the line.

This man could no longer walk or breathe alone, but he could fight, and so could I. I stopped seeing my disability as the thing that was holding me back. Instead, I began to see it as a source of inspiration to others. When I struggled, I found myself seeing life as the thing that was happening to me, instead of seeing its possibilities. While Christopher Reeve's fight ultimately ended tragically, he accomplished so much in such a short time. While those early days in the hospital opened my eyes to journalism as a possibility, it was the aftermath shown in Super/Man: A Christopher Reeve Story that brought that decision into action. Reeve's turn as Superman is a shining example of the themes that make the character so timeless. The message of justice, fairness and hope is an inspiration to all, disabled or not.

