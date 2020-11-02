Apple TV+’s Mysterious ‘Severance’ Adds Christopher Walken to Already Wild Cast

Listen, nobody really knows what the Apple TV+ thriller series Severance is about, other than it follows Lumen Industries, a company “that aims to take work-life balance to the next level.” That’s an extremely vague description, plus science has proven time and time again that the concept of a work-life balance is a myth. However! Severance, whatever it is, has put together one heck of a cast, which now includes Christopher Walken in his first major recurring TV role, ever.

THR has a few more tidbits on the show, noting Walken will play a character named Burt, the “head of optics and design at the company.” The actor will co-star alongside fellow Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette, as well as Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and John Turturro (The Big Lebowski). Ben Stiller is set to direct the pilot, while creator Daniel Erickson will serve as co-showrunner with Mark Friedman (Dispatches from Elsewhere).

Walken’s last foray into television was for 2014’s Peter Pan Live on NBC, an unfortunate experience for all involved that we mustn’t discuss further. On the big screen, of course, Walken is one of our most treasured gems, winning an Academy Award for The Deer Hunter before continuing an all-timer of a career that includes King of New York, True Romance, Pulp Fiction, Catch Me If You Can, and Wedding Crashers. This resume also includes The War With Grandpa, an unfortunate experience for all involved that we mustn’t discuss further.

For more on Apple TV+, here’s the latest on the streamer’s absolutely delightful comedy Ted Lasso.