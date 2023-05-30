Christopher Walken, it could be argued, is one of America's greatest acting treasures. Like many of his contemporaries — Al Pacino (whom he's actually friends with), Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close, and more — he's now regarded as something that's increasingly fleeting in Hollywood: a movie star. He has a certain panache, a way of speaking that makes his performances impossible to replicate. Fans of his more popular works, such as Pulp Fiction or Catch Me If You Can, might actually be surprised to learn that Walken is also a stage actor. (Though, judging by his tendency to go all-in for his roles, more seasoned viewers might not be so shocked.) In fact, Walken has been involved in many productions both on and off Broadway, including popular shows like James Joyce's The Dead and Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. In entertainment, however, a long resume almost always means there are a few flops on the list. Though Walken's 1995 play Him, which he wrote and starred in, wasn't without merit, it was largely panned, perhaps for good reason. Any show about the ghost of Elvis is probably bound to do that. But if you've ever looked at Walken's sky-high hairdo, heard his warbling voice, and imagined a distorted take on the King — well, this story might just leave you all kinds of shook up.

Christopher Walken's History in the Theater

Any cinema fan worth her popcorn knows the work of Christopher Walken. Since his film debut in 1966's Barefoot in Athens, he's been building a career as a flighty, sharp-eyed wise guy. Since then, Walken's starred in some of cinema's most classic and eclectic offerings: The Deer Hunter, True Romance, and Batman Returns, to name a few. Interestingly, though, his bombs are nearly as numerous as his hits: Take Kangaroo Jack and Gigli, for example, two movies that are remembered as some of the worst of all time. Somehow, these films haven't tarnished his reputation. It's probable that his duality is part of what makes him such an interesting actor — instead of disappearing into a film, Walken manages to simply fall into his characters. Even if the world around him is hit or miss, he's got a stable sense of self. That makes it all the more interesting to learn that Walken's career as a stage actor started before his career on screen. All the way back in 1952, a 9-year-old Walken was already in a Broadway-based production, laying down the tracks for a robust career in both Hollywood and stage productions. Just like his on-screen roles, however, his theater work couldn't be without flaws — and his biggest misstep would take the form of 'The King.'

Elvis Is Stuck in the Afterlife in Christopher Walken's 'Him'...Sort Of

Even at the time, news outlets had trouble explaining the plot of Him to their readers. Taking place through a series of vignettes, the production re-tells the story of Elvis, media darling, with some additions: Namely, the voice of his stillborn brother, played by Rob Campbell. As the Associated Press told it, the audience found Elvis post-death, stuck in an afterlife that mirrored his past. His only companions in this personal purgatory? Elvis impersonators, interviewers, and doctors. It's pretty depressing -- but, then again, any interesting analysis of his life would be. That's when things take an even stranger turn: As it turns out, Him tells us, Elvis isn't dead. She's alive and well, making a living as a cocktail waitress! Having transitioned, Elvis is now trying to live as her authentic self, despite being haunted by the ghosts of her past. It's revisionist history to be sure, and we can only guess at Walken's intentions in making the change, especially in 1995. (Recently, in Apple TV's Severance, Walken has received praise for his performance as one half of an older gay couple. He's probably empathetic to the queer experience.) Regardless, compared to the real-life tragedy of Elvis' early death, it's a hopeful place to leave things. In fact, the production's ending was often the only aspect that critics praised.

'Him' Was a Huge Failure

It's surprising how slim the records are when it comes to Him. A thorough search turns up no photos and only a few preserved reviews. They reveal a strange, discordant project, one that made more sense in the head of its creator than in action. The play seems to have been a passion project for Walken, who sports a black "modified Prince Valiant cut," according to the Associated Press. Their review gives us a glimpse of what the cameras didn't capture: The news outlet compared him to a vampire-like version of Elvis, one who "stalks and sulks" around the stage. Walken didn't try very hard to replicate Elvis' signing voice (though he did sing), and with a fairly bare set and no intermission, the play was a slog. Even innovative measures like a live band, more contemporary music, and a rubber version of Elvis as he really looked toward his death couldn't save things. Critics and audiences seemed to have viewed the final product as self-absorbed and rife with shoe-gazing, a platform for Walken to describe his nonsensical dreams. In their review, the AP remarked on Walken's final costume: The waitress outfit. "Walken in drag, dressed in a black wig covered in a hairnet, a salmon-color uniform, black socks and heels no experienced waitress would ever even consider wearing, looks embarrassed," they wrote. But, considering the actor's passion for his craft, one might wonder about a few things. One might consider whether the embarrassment was truly Walken's or a product of the insecure, hounded character he portrayed. Perhaps the production really was that bad — or perhaps it was just too strange, too niche, to connect with larger audiences. More importantly, though, about those shoes: Sure, maybe no waitress would wear such uncomfortable, impractical pumps. You know who probably would, though? Elvis.