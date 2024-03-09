The Big Picture Christopher Walken's career evolved from prestigious actor to comedic presence with a seamless shift in performances.

It's impossible to not love Christopher Walken. A larger-than-life figure thanks to his eccentric on-screen persona, Walken has had a dynamic career unparalleled by any of his acting contemporaries. Starting as a prestigious Oscar-winning actor in the '70s and '80s, he unsuspectedly transformed into a fiery comedic presence thanks to Saturday Night Live tapping into his distinct charisma. As he aged gracefully, Walken evolved as a sturdy character actor across various genres. One career detour that is lost in this rough synopsis of his career is his stint as a lion tamer at a circus. Because we're talking about Christopher Walken, this all makes sense.

Christopher Walken's Career Evolved Rapidly From Prestige Actor to Comedic Presence

Walken was immediately exposed to acclaim early into his career, as he starred in back-to-back Best Picture winners, Annie Hall and The Deer Hunter, respectively. Playing the ominous, hilariously disturbed brother of Diane Keaton's titular character, Walken leaves an immeasurable impact on Woody Allen's classic rom-com in a brief appearance. His breakthrough role as Nick in The Deer Hunter displayed the solemn side of Walken's mysterious presence. The poignant reflection of the Vietnam War's impact on small-town America is prominently valorized in Walken's performance, which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Every subsequent movie that he appeared in, from major ensembles and movie star vehicles, including True Romance, Pulp Fiction, Catch Me If You Can, and Man on Fire, Walken certified himself as a scene-stealer.

Long before he starred in the cinematic phenomenon of Dune: Part Two or announced his desire for more cowbell on SNL, Walken had aspirations to be a star and began to fulfill his passion by appearing as an extra on various anthology series and variety shows during the Golden Age of Television in the 1950s as a child. Even though he appeared in sketches alongside Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, he never got paid one cent, he told The Guardian in a career retrospective. This left enough of an impression on Walken to pursue acting as his career.

Christopher Walken Tamed Lions as a Teenager

As a teenager, Walken found himself in a circus. This might suggest that he was running away from his origins in Queens, New York, or seeking new lifelong aspirations. Rather, he received a job as a trainee lion tamer. At age 16, "Who’s going to turn that down?" Walken wisely asked. The job only lasted one summer, but his bond with his assigned lioness, Sheba, was indelible. Sheba's amicable nature made her "more like a dog," according to Walken. "I would come into the cage and wave my whip, and she’d lazily get up and sit like a dog and maybe give a little roar. I like cats a lot. I’ve always liked cats. They’re great company," he remarked. Reading this quote in the stereotypical Walken impression feels perfectly apt.

Walken's task as the caretaker of Sheba the Lion is not as daunting as it appears. In an interview with Indiewire, the actor stated that his job was more or less "fake." Walken described that his job was a supplement to the act of the circus owner, who would perform impressive stunts with multiple big cats. Walken, who posed as the owner's son, resorted to haphazardly interacting with his lion to perform minor tricks. All the attention was away from him and directed towards the circus owner. Considering that Sheba had the behavioral likeness of a dog, Walken's relationship with the lion was quite cordial. "She was very sweet," he recalled.

If Christopher Walken speaking eloquently on his relationship with lions sounds familiar, look no further than his speech in the film, Poolhall Junkies, which provides a quintessential moment in the canon of bizarre "Walkenisms." In the bathroom during an intermission of the climactic billiards match, Walken, a hustler, gives an impassioned monologue to the film's protagonist, Johnny (writer-director Mars Callahan) for motivation. He likens Johnny to a lion in the wilderness who must valiantly stand up to the savages looking down on him as prey, rather than submit to cowardice. The scene registers as a self-aware parody of his famous "gold watch" speech in Pulp Fiction, delivered in the same fervent tone. Comprised of all the standard Walken ticks and speech patterns, the monologue is gift-wrapped for Kevin Pollak and every Walken impersonator alike. From what we know about the actor's background as a teenager, it's fair to assume that Walken's lion speech came from the heart.

How Christopher Walken's Lion Taming Days Impacted His Acting Career

Despite his glowing reminiscence about his experiences in the circus, lion taming or any adjacent profession was a one-time detour for Christopher Walken. However, his stint at Hofstra University was much longer, as he dropped out of school after one year and honed his performing arts at the Washington Dance Studio before finally landing roles in film and television. Drawing connections to his lion-taming days to his Hollywood stardom, defined by his eccentric theatricality, is not unreasonable. When inquired by Vanity Fair on the impact of his days at the circus, Walken reflected that he was a "jack-of-all-trades in show business for a long time," relating it to his evolution as a singer/dancer to being an actor. Walken's career demonstrates a seamless ability to shift from gravitas to winking humor in his wide range of performances, and no matter which mode he operates in, he remains a force to be reckoned with.

The prospect of a movie where Christopher Walken plays a lion tamer at the circus is enticing to any fan of the actor, or really anyone with a mild sense of humor. One can imagine the solemn rapport he would have with an animal. What seems like a construct of parody is reality, as Walken's youth briefly saw him forming a tight bond with a lioness. This career detour only fuels the enigmatic quality of Walken, whose quirks and idiosyncratic personality never cease to fade away. No matter what shape he forms into, whether as the star of David Cronenberg's The Dead Zone or as a spontaneous dancer in the "Weapon of Choice" music video, Walken is always true to himself. Among all the permutations of him, Christopher Walken the lion tamer may be the most peculiar of them all.

