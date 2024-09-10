Christopher Walken is one of the most distinctive actors of all time, as he has seemingly made a career out of playing strange and idiosyncratic characters. While Walken starred in many of the most important films of the New Hollywood movement in the 1970s, he would eventually earn additional fame among younger viewers thanks to his scene-stealing performances on Saturday Night Live.

If nothing else, Walken is always aware of the odd types of characters he plays. He has a very interesting career, as he has played a James Bond villain, starred in many hit comedies, appeared in several beloved cult classics, and even popped up in two different films that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Although not all of his roles are necessarily given that much screen time, Walken rarely fails to deliver memorable work, regardless of the film’s quality. These are Christopher Walken's best movies, proving that few actors have as strong a screen presence.

10 ‘Sleepy Hollow’ (1999)

Directed by Tim Burton

Sleepy Hollow is one of Walken’s better collaborations with Tim Burton, a filmmaker whose strange sensibilities fit the odd acting style the actor has proudly adopted. Although it wasn’t the first interpretation of the classic Washington Irving story, Burton's R-rated 1999 classic became the scariest version yet thanks to the neo-noir mystery element he added.

The film allowed Walken to be truly menacing on screen, as he gives a captivating villainous performance that feels like a nightmare come to life. It’s easy to imagine that a villain that has become so well known through homages and parodies would feel redundant, but there’s never a moment in which Walken fails to treat the material with anything less than the respect that it deserves. Despite the strong work from Miranda Richardson, the film's main antagonist, Walken is by far the film’s biggest scene stealer.

9 ‘At Close Range’ (1996)

Directed by James Foley

At Close Range showed a much darker side to Walken, as he played a ruthless criminal who tries to convince his son (Sean Penn) to take part in a dangerous heist that would put them both in extreme danger. While director James Foley incorporates some very well-executed moments of suspense in the third act, the majority of At Close Range focuses on a tragic relationship between a father and son who are unable to bridge any emotional gaps before it is too late.

Walken proved once again that he could play an utterly remorseless character that still felt realistic, helping At Close Range fit within the gritty, neo-noir style it was going for. Although released at a time in which Walken was starting to embrace his more comedic side, At Close Range is a chilling reminder of just how terrifying and imposing he can be in the right role.

8 ‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Two was easily one of the most anticipated sequels in science fiction history, as the acclaim for Denis Villeneuve’s first entry into the Dune universe was so immense that fans were ecstatic to see how the story continued. While it did make some fairly significant deviations from Frank Herbert's Dune, the movie sequel gave a significant role to Walken as the Emperor, the powerful tyrant who tries to prevent Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalemet) from rising to power and uniting the Fremen of Arrakis.

Walken is perfectly cast as a remorseless yet tactically brilliant politician who commands the House Harkonnen warriors in their war with House Atreides. He manages to escalate the stakes of the film by showing the larger context of Frank Herbert’s universe. Although his role is short, Walken helps Dune: Part Two become one of the single greatest science fiction sequels of all time.

7 ‘Seven Psychopaths’ (2012)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Seven Psychopaths offered a major comeback for Walken, as writer/director Martin McDonagh is great at giving substantial roles to character actors. Although the film is centered on Colin Farrell as a stressed-out writer in over his head, Walken and Sam Rockwell give hilarious supporting performances as two small-time criminals who make the mistake of kidnapping the dog of a ruthless gangster (Woody Harrelson).

With McDonagh's trademark biting wit, Seven Psychopaths is a hilarious satire of the writing process that turns many of the cliches of crime cinema on their heads. It’s particularly fun to see Walken and Rockwell share so many scenes together, considering that Rockwell is often drawn to playing unusual side characters and appearing in cult classics. Their scenes felt as if Walken was passing Rockwell the torch to become the next great character actor of a generation.

6 ‘King of New York’ (1990)

Directed by Abel Ferrara

King of New York is one of the few times that Walken got to play a leading role, as he is often best utilized in a supporting capacity. Walken stars as a former mob boss who has recently been released from prison and starts trying to make amends for the various sins he committed during his tenure as New York City’s most powerful gangster.

Fitting of a Walken vehicle, King of New York is one-of-a-kind, an oddly existentialist crime thriller in which the Oscar-winner plays an older character who is reflecting on the totality of his career. While it still includes all the exciting action and intense standoffs between rival crime families that one would expect from a crime film from the 1990s, King of New York often reaches its most emotional moments when it gives Walken the opportunity to be a little bit more sensitive.

5 ‘The Dead Zone’ (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

The Dead Zone is a chilling adaptation of a Stephen King story brought to life in exquisite detail by David Cronenberg, a filmmaker whose work in the body horror genre is simply unparalleled. Walken stars as a kindly school teacher who gets into an accident, only to awaken from a coma and discover that he has the power to read minds. His newfound power leads him to become a hero and fight an extremist political candidate (Martin Sheen), planning to start a nuclear holocaust.

Walken gives one of his most empathetic performances as a character burdened by sudden responsibility. It’s one of the rare instances in which Walken plays a seemingly ordinary man caught in extraordinary circumstances, as it's Sheen who gets the opportunity to play a scene-chewing bad guy with startling parallels to then-current politicians. The switch of personas leads to a fascinating movie that more people should pay attention to.

4 ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Batman Returns isn’t just one of the best superhero films ever made but proof that the Batman franchise is often at its best when it gives its villains the chance to shine. Although Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) is forced to face off with both Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer) and The Penguin (Danny Devito) in his mission to save Gotham City, it’s Walken’s character of Max Shreck that is the film’s most ruthless character.

Shreck represents the cruelty of capitalism and is willing to support The Penguin in his plan to tear down Gothan just to bring down Batman. Walken surprisingly gives a more restrained performance in Batman Returns, which works well compared to the more eccentric work done by DeVito and Pfeiffer. Although there have been iterations of the Batman franchise that appeal to younger viewers, Batman Returns is most suitably made with an adult audience in mind.

3 ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Pulp Fiction was proof that Walken could be a standout in a film with only one scene, as his monologue is one of the most badass and memorable quotes that Quentin Tarantino has ever written. Walken briefly appears in a flashback sequence that the boxer Butch (Bruce Willis) has when he is remembering a particularly impactful moment from his childhood.

While it’s a film that has wildly inventive edging choices and needle drops, Walken’s scene in Pulp Fiction is successful based purely on his delivery and presence, with the role clearly written for him. Pulp Fiction is easily one of the most heavily discussed and influential films ever made, and while many of the performances are wonderful, Walken’s segment is impossible to skip over, even for those who have already seen this game-changing movie countless times.