It's criminal how forgotten the 1995 thriller Nick of Time has become, especially because of Christopher Walken's fantastically diabolical performance as the movie's villain. Walken is one of today's most beloved actors and has been for decades now. He's appeared in more classics than a majority of working actors in both big and small roles, is absolutely fantastic in everything he's in, and has a completely singular approach to acting that no one else has. He can be likable, mysterious, menacing, and of course, absolutely hilarious. Well listen, if Christopher Walken is your guy, and you like every approach to acting that he tends to take, then look no further than Nick of Time. This thriller is a fast-paced, airtight ride that should be experienced not only by those looking for an endlessly entertaining movie but by Christopher Walken fans especially.

Nick of Time was directed by one of Hollywood's most reliable mainstream filmmakers, John Badham, and released in 1995. Badham's name doesn't come up often when discussing the greatest directors of the 1970s and '80s, but he was a studio favorite, churning out hit after hit. Badham directed Saturday Night Fever, 1979's Dracula, Blue Thunder, WarGames, and Short Circuit. He even was considered for Return of the Jedi! He might not be a revolutionary filmmaker, but he's a total pro at crafting thrilling sequences. All of this to say, if you haven't seen Nick of Time, we're here to tell you it is absolutely worth your time.

'Nick of Time's Simple Premise Is What Makes It So Great

There's nothing better than a movie with a simple premise, and Nick of Time has that to a tee. The film follows a single father, Gene Watson (Johnny Depp), who is forced to assassinate a politician to save the life of his daughter. Who, might you ask, is forcing Gene Watson to do such a thing? Well, that would be the ruthless Mr. Smith, brought to life by Christopher Walken. Smith doesn't make things easy for Watson either, giving the father only 90 minutes to assassinate the politician. Said politician is the fictional governor of California, Eleanor Grant (Marsha Mason), so the stakes are high. Watson is wary, but the clock is ticking, and his daughter's life is at stake.

'Nick of Time's Real-Time Format Keeps Things Interesting

One of the things that makes Nick of Time such a fun thriller is that its story moves along in real time. Watson is given 90 minutes to assassinate Governor Grant, and the film clocks in at 90 minutes, so the heat is all the way on for the entirety of the film. Badham pulls out all the stops here, showing his expertise at keeping things intense and on the move from the minute the movie starts until the credits roll. Watson is either regularly encountering roadblocks that make him stumble in his mission or is desperately trying to make someone around him aware of his situation. There isn't a moment to spare though, especially not when the seemingly omnipresent threat that is Mr. Smith keeps popping up around every corner.

In all honesty, there is a lot about this movie that doesn't work. It's actually pretty bad in a lot of ways! Johnny Depp seems like he's about to fall asleep for the entire movie, there's a thick layer of cheese spread throughout its entire runtime, there are dozens of ham-fisted music cues, and the cinematography is really janky. There are two factors that rescue this movie, though. John Badham's previously mentioned skills at winding up the tension by using a real-time threat continually keep you guessing as to what might happen next. So, many ridiculous obstacles get in Watson's way that you can't help but watch. Nick of Time's real-time element keeps things interesting, but Christopher Walken's performance makes the movie a triumph.

'Nick of Time' Is Christopher Walken's Most Underrated Movie

Had it not been for Walken, this movie might be a fun but forgettable 90 minutes, but even that's being generous. It's rare to find an actor looking like they are having this much fun playing a villain. He endlessly elevates the source material like a catastrophic force of nature. There's a line early on in the movie that seals the deal for the ride to come. In a panic, Mr. Watson asks Smith "Who are you?" and his captor replies "I'm the guy who'll kill your daughter if you don't get moving." Walken hilariously delivers this simple threat by combining a convincing, gravely, subdued anger with a truckload of his signature "more cowbell" twang.

This isn't his only great line, either. Once Smith makes Watson's mission clear, almost every line is delivered with this combination of Walken's acting approaches. There's a moment later in the film when Watson exclaims "God." out of desperation, and a cold-blooded Smith whispers "God can't help you, Mr. Watson, only you." Imagine Walken's producer character from SNL's "More Cowbell" skit being hell-bent on assassinating a politician, forcing a man to do it or that man's young daughter will be killed. This is Nick of Time, and it's as baffling as it sounds.

Throughout Nick of Time, Gene Watson is either trying to get out of his situation or is on the brink of following through with assassinating his target. This might be entertaining if he was on his own through the duration of his mission, but the movie is made endlessly more fun because Mr. Smith is always right over his shoulder. Smith is always keeping a close eye on his forced assassin, staying just a few feet behind and constantly whispering threats on his daughter's life. Just when you think Watson has escaped Smith's grasp, it turns out he's around the corner, two steps ahead! It quickly becomes ridiculous how Smith seems to be everywhere at all times, but also more fun.

As the movie goes on, you start to feel like Gene Watson. Smith continually makes an already inescapable situation even more impossible to the point of insanity. His control over the situation becomes more and more apparent, and eventually, Nick of Time forces the audience to surrender to its absurd and unpredictable series of events. With some movies, this might be infuriating and unjustifiable, but Walken is so good as the evil hand behind the scenes that he almost makes you root for the worst. You just want to see what else Smith might have up his sleeve. Walken is easily the best part of this movie.

Some might balk at the idea of Walken's performance in Nick of Time being one of his best, but it is. He combines his dramatic and comedic strengths that we don't get to see too often. It's a very self-aware performance. He's an actor that audiences have always loved to watch because of his Walken-isms, so how could you do better than a movie where he's clearly leaning into them? Nick of Time might be a bit trashy in a lot of ways. It definitely feels like a dollar bin kind of movie, but it's the greatest dollar bin movie ever made! With John Badham giving this movie an all-gas-no-brakes pace, its real-time approach, and Walken's criminally underrated performance, Nick of Time deserves another life as one of the most fun movies of the 90s.