Everyone who likes to do impersonations knows that Christopher Walken is always a guaranteed laugh. The way he talks, changing intonation from one word to another and flexing some words in unconventional ways, is iconic in its own right, making him a great target for comedians and actors, given how it's instantly recognizable. It's also part of what makes him such a great actor, though. Scenes like his golden watch speech in Pulp Fiction are impossible to imagine in someone else's voice, and that's mostly because there is more behind Walken's intonation than just his own manner of speaking. In fact, it's all about his approach to dialogue as a whole.

Christopher Walken Thinks of Dialogue in Terms of Music

Image via Miramax

Speaking to journalist Kevin McCarthy, Walken talked about his process when it comes to reading and memorizing lines, and he revealed quite a bit about how he approaches dialogue in his work. When asked about his famous intonation, with the Pulp Fiction scene as a reference, Walken referred back to his background in musical comedy as the primary driver behind it. "I think of dialogue really in terms of music," he says, adding that, when he is learning lines, he says them over and over. "And it's not when it starts to make sense; it's when it starts to sound right."

To further build his case, Walken talks about real-life situations, mentioning cases in which different people may say the same thing but with completely different meanings. "A different person can say the same thing, and in one case it's interesting, in another case it's not. [...] It's not what you say, but the way you say it, and I think that's how I approach dialogue." This is even a recurrent argument when people misunderstand one another, especially when someone sounds rude; everybody has heard something like "It's not what you said, it's the way you said it" at least once, right? For accomplished actors like Christopher Walken, though, this is more than just an excuse, but valuable insight into communication.

In ‘Pulp Fiction,’ the Way Walken Speaks Reveals a Lot About His Character