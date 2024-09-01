One of the few things you can't count on in life is the unpredictability of a Christopher Walken performance. The acclaimed actor's eccentric screen persona is ripe for comedic impressions. His off-kilter line readings provide a vast pool of unintentional comedy, but there's no questioning Walken's abilities as a transfixing screen presence. Whether playing a fierce anti-hero, a mysterious outcast, or an ephemeral scene-stealer, Walken never disappoints. His acting style is vibrant and showy, yet he carries an aura of ambiguity. When you combine Walken's persona with the disturbed and haunting vision of Paul Schrader, expect nothing but the most bizarre studies of the human condition. In The Comfort of Strangers, we get the full Walken experience in a story about repressed sexual desires and the sins of our fathers haunting their sons.

Venice Is as a Backdrop to the Psychological Angst of 'The Comfort of Strangers'

Paul Schrader, an established director after penning films for Martin Scorsese in Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ, worked off a script by celebrated British playwright, Harold Pinter in The Comfort of Strangers. Still, the film features all the Schrader trademarks, alienated individuals, men suffering from an existential crisis, and a chilling discomfort with the natural world. Based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, the film follows a traveling English couple, Colin (Rupert Everett) and Mary (Natasha Richardson), in Venice, who encounter Robert (Walken), an elegant but ominous British-Italian man who brings them into his perverse world of burning sexual desires, accompanied by his wife, Caroline (Helen Mirren).

It's no accident that The Comfort of Strangers has a radiant sense of style. Behind the camera is cinematographer Dante Spinotti, best known for his partnership with Michael Mann, and dressing the actors is Giorgio Armani, the world-renowned Italian fashion designer. In a setting like Venice, everything looks like a million dollars. Schrader, who specializes in psychological dramas about people self-confined to one desolate room, beautifully captures the city's lavish canals and baroque architecture. Schrader's characters are rarely in an enviable position, but Colin and Mary are living the dream life in The Comfort of Strangers. The quaint interiors of Venice belong to a different period, reflecting the idea that these characters are living in unsatisfactory times and wish to be transported elsewhere.

Schrader juxtaposes the picturesque backdrop of Venice with the unshakable malaise of the vacationing unmarried couple. Colin and Mary, infected with a sense of longing and uncertainty, belong to the Schrader oeuvre. They lack the passion that a young pretty couple should be overflowing with, and instead of cherishing the idyllic present moment, their concerns about the future, such as potentially raising children, are front and center during this trip, even as they attempt to rekindle their romantic passion. Like the gondolas sailing through the canals, Colin and Mary are adrift on Venice's land without a destination in mind. Being billed as an erotic thriller, The Comfort of Strangers' deliberate pacing in the first act suggests that it will satisfy the genre's familiar beats of salacious infidelity and double-crossing. However, Schrader, like the mysterious figure Colin and Mary encounter, wraps the viewer into a cryptic world of repressed desires.

Christopher Walken Delivers a Legendary Monologue in 'The Comfort of Strangers'

From the outset, Walken's Robert evokes an unknowable quality, but what is clarified is his troubled youth. After meeting Colin and Mary, he invites them to his local bar off the beaten path. While sipping on wine, Robert recounts stories of his childhood, particularly the abuse he received from his diplomat father and younger sisters. When Mary asks him to describe his wife, Robert says "That would be impossible to explain without describing my mother and sisters. That would only make sense if I first describe my father. In order to explain how I met my wife, I would have to describe my father." The scintillating raconteur regales the couple with stories about being locked inside his father's study, watching his sisters beaten by his father after pulling a prank, facing ridicule from his sisters for his deep affection for their mother, and meeting his future wife as he's being picked on by his sisters.

This nearly 8-minute monologue was practically gift-wrapped for Christopher Walken to chew on. The 1990 film, predating films like True Romance, Pulp Fiction, and Man on Fire, three of his quintessential monologues, shows Walken at his most Walken-y. The actor's tonal inflections are always worthy of chuckles, even at his most sobering. Throw in a bizarre British-Italian accent into the mix, and you've got yourself a surreal speaking pattern and tone. As off-kilter as his accent is, Robert's conviction is no laughing matter. Beneath Robert's elegance and charisma is a repressed angst stemming from a tortuous childhood. After this engrossing monologue, we understand why Robert is such an inscrutable figure, as even he doesn't know what his true identity is. Since his youth, he's been formed and controlled by the domineering nature of his family. By prefacing that he can't describe his wife without recalling his father, we sense a lack of autonomy in his own existence. The only reason he married Carolina was because she comforted him while being ridiculed for "sleeping with his mother" by his sisters. Robert presents himself as the ultimate classy socialite with the world by his fingertips, but he cannot escape the sins and wrongdoings of his father.

Christopher Walken Taps Into Paul Schrader's Repressed Self-Destruction

Throughout their trip, Colin and Mary are implicitly drawn to Robert and Caroline, visiting their prodigious home and exploring Venice. They are weary of their presence, yet they find themselves entranced by their hypnotic labyrinth of sexual desires and burning regrets. The Comfort of Strangers explores this abstract world without any eroticism. Paul Schrader, raised in a strictly conservative Calvinist upbringing, was not exposed to cinema like his movie-obsessed contemporaries. When he began writing film criticism and screenplays in the '70s, he poured his conflicted soul and self-destructive tendencies into his work. While he didn't write Comfort of Strangers, the collision of idealistic values with the mind's insatiable lurid temptations that encompass the characters is pure Schrader.

For Colin and Mary, Robert and Carolina, on the outside, represent the potency of a sex-positive marriage. The film comments on our shared understanding that international sociology is far more sexually transparent than prudish Westerners. As explosively portrayed by Walken in one of his most fascinating performances, unspooling a perverse web of sexual intrigue is a messy, haunting endeavor not suitable for one's psychological stability. Robert engages in sadomasochistic sex not for an awakening, but rather, as a tool to cleanse his demons stemming from his abuse. The impact of his perverse behavior is evident in Caroline's ailing back. Robert preys upon the young couple and obsesses over their relationship, as they represent a romantic purity that he vows to stain.

Christopher Walken is always a treat for audiences, as even when he's "bad" from an ironic viewer's perspective, he's undeniably compelling. When judging acting from a classical point of view, Walken defies all conventions, making him the perfect actor to star in a twisty, psycho-sexual Paul Schrader drama. As Robert, Walken embodies someone uncomfortable in his own body, which complements his often awkward line readings. In The Comfort of Strangers, the traveling couple recognizes that Robert is unlike anyone they've ever encountered before, much like how every eccentric Walken performance makes every other performance look tame and uninspiring.

