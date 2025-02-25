As if Christopher Walken needed anything else to solidify his legendary status, he may be the only person to have knowingly destroyed an original artwork by the elusive Banksy. In The Outlaws, the BBC's crime-oriented comedy series created by Elgin James ​​​​​​and Stephen Merchant, Walken performed the act of brilliant sacrilege in the Season 1 finale. Following a group of strangers brought together as a part of their community payback sentence (think community service, for those of you in the U.S.), The Outlaws stars Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, and a slew of charming, irreverent, and witty actors who are pitted against a perilous association with a drug lord known as The Dean (Claes Bang).

Merchant says the idea for The Outlaws came to him as he imagined what it would have been like if he had grown up in a gang, associating with people from vastly different backgrounds while trading a cohesive sense of humor back and forth. With a track record that includes The Office, Extras, and Life's Too Short, to name only a few, it should be no surprise that The Outlaws is so delightful. His brilliant ideas wouldn't stop there, though. Merchant managed to conceive and execute the planned destruction of an original Banksy, something most would never dream of doing.

Who Is Banksy, and How Did 'The Outlaws' Get His Artwork?

Image via Prime Video

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Merchant discussed his various inspirations for The Outlaws' misadventures, many of which revolved around his upbringing in Bristol, England, where the show was shot. Then, he details their unexpected collaboration with one of the most valued and sought-after artists. "In the show, they are renovating this building, and they're painting this building, and we thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun if they unearthed a Banksy? And then within the show, they paint over it. They don't realize it's a Banksy, and there's millions that they just ruined.'"

Banksy is one of the world's most popular artists, known for leaving his work under the guise of night before vanishing without a trace. Most often using spray paint and stencils, Banksy's art offers graffiti that juxtaposes nature and humanity with the industrial, urban, and manufactured structures that become his canvas. Merchant knew Banksy was rumored to reside in or around Bristol, where his art first appeared years ago, and he contacted the artist through a web of unnamed people (some "go-betweens," as he put it). "If I've got time, I will do this," Banksy agreed. One day, the artwork was there. Banksy secretly painted a rat with spray cans in his unmistakable style on a wall where the show would be filming. Merchant quickly had the art covered up and kept its existence a secret from most of the cast and crew.

Christopher Walken Had Only One Take to Intentionally Destroy a Banksy Original

Image via Prime Video

On the morning of the shoot, six weeks after Banksy stealthily left his mark, Merchant approached Walken in his trailer and clued him in on the once-in-a-lifetime act he'd be performing that day. "We've had a Banksy here for six weeks," Merchant told Walken. "We're going to paint over it this morning. You're gonna do it. No one knows about it." They had only one take to get it right, and Walken and the crew delivered.

In the episode, written and directed by Merchant, Diane (Jessica Gunning) supervises the group on an assignment: painting and cleaning up the building where the artwork is found. However, her version of overseeing things involves blissfully sitting in a chair facing away, thumbing through a book, and dejectedly delivering orders over her shoulder. Walken's Frank Sheldon, a lovable former conman, alerts Diane when he discovers Banksy's rat. First, she thinks he means an actual rat. "Bag it and bin it," she tells him, and when Frank clarifies that it's art, she orders him to paint over it. "It's awfully good," Frank responds, letting us in on the hilarious bit. Pressed further on his instructions, Frank offers a gentle shrug and promptly covers the art in a thick layer of white paint. Just like that, an original Banksy is rolled over by Christopher Walken himself.

Is There Anything Christopher Walken Can't Do?