In February 2012, the superhero movie landscape was so different from today that it might as well have existed in the year 1935. It was three months before The Avengers would open in theaters and normalize the idea of superheroes existing in cinematic universes while the previous year’s box office bomb Green Lantern instilled doubt on whether DC Comics characters outside of Superman and Batman could exist on the big screen. Into this landscape of uncertainty stepped the found-footage superhero film Chronicle. Critically acclaimed upon its initial release, Chronicle’s tenth-anniversary offers a chance to look at how this project proved to be such a subversive entry in the superhero movie canon…and also how it fell into conventional traps of the subgenre.

One can’t talk about the unique elements of Chronicle without referencing how the production was captured through the found-footage format of filming. This subgenre was in its heyday in early 2012 thanks to projects like this, The Devil Inside, and the first three Paranormal Activity features. Chronicle managed to step above those projects and especially your average Marvel Studios title through incorporating the trait of characters constantly filming everything for more thoughtful means. This wasn’t just a gimmick to ensure Chronicle had standout marketing materials, the found-footage format was used as a window into the minds of its lead characters.

It was the perfect way to get inside the heads of these teenage figures considering how people in this age bracket love to capture their exploits by whatever means necessary. Just as 1980s movie teenagers enjoyed snapping polaroids of their friend's bonding, so too did the leads of Chronicle use a camcorder to capture the process of them becoming familiar with their superpowers. They may now be able to fly across the sky, but these characters clearly still have the same unique quirks as so many other teenagers. Chronicle even managed to beat out Shazam! and Spider-Man: Homecoming in realizing how teenagers with superpowers would inevitably just film everything they do for the sake of posterity.

Not only did this found-footage filming method tap into reality, but it also provided a great departure from how typical superhero movies are filmed. This style of shooting proved especially useful in ensuring Chronicle served up a major departure from how typical origin stories depict superpowered figures grappling with newfound abilities. Lead characters Andrew (Dane DeHaan), Matt (Alex Russell), and Steven (Michael B. Jordan) opt to push the limits of their new gifts by messing around in a supermarket or pulling pranks on other people to understand just how far they can take these gifts.

These actions are filmed through a camera you could buy at your local Target, which imbues an inherent sense of shagginess to the imagery that matches the off-the-cuff nature of this adolescent behavior being captured. It’s a welcome contrast to how overly polished other superhero movies can be in portraying people going from frightened over superpowers to donning a perfect costume throughout just a montage. These unique qualities of Chronicle’s cinematography make it immediately stand out in the deluge of superhero fare audiences have received in the last decade.

Beyond just how the production is filming, Chronicle also stands out from other pieces of superhero pop culture in committing to the darker spiral of Andrew. A lonely teenager with an abusive home life suddenly bestowed with superpowers, the screenplay by Josh Trank and Max Landis doesn’t hold back in depicting Andrew’s descent into using his abilities for malicious purposes. The character proved to be a prototype for Kylo Ren, a genre movie depiction of real young men in society who don’t know how to process their emotions. Thus, they turn to technology and abuse to fulfill their fantasies of finally being the ones who can inflict torment onto others.

While the 2021 incarnation of Andrew might find solace in racist subreddits, Chronicle opts to depict Andrew’s eerily realistic descent through his ongoing fascination with filming himself using his superpowers for violent means. The real-world parallels of this character stand out even more by how Chronicle refuses to eventually confine Andrew’s journey to the streamlined moral dichotomy of many other superhero films. There is no eventual third-party adversary to provide a truce between Andrew and Matt once they start fighting, nor does it pull what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did with John Walker and suddenly make a violent white guy a friendly ally for the sake of a tidy narrative. Instead, Chronicle follows Andrew’s spiraling journey to its only reasonable grim endpoint.

Even a subsequent epilogue with Matt on a mountaintop doesn’t wrap everything up in a bow. Rather, this guy is left to just speak into his camera, alone and detached from general society, and reflecting on all the unresolved emotions he never told Andrew about. The commitment to both a darker character arc and open-ended complicated character journeys are a welcome departure from conventional superhero media, particularly ones that put on airs of being thoughtfully dark pieces of filmmaking but end up being shallow.

Unfortunately, not everything Chronicle offered up was as subversive to the superhero movie domain as its cinematography or parts of its narrative, even compared to mainstream Marvel and DC superhero fodder. Parts of the production ended up indulging in extremely conventional parts of the superhero cinema canon. For starters, Chronicle has little room for women, with the only prominent lady in the story being Matt’s girlfriend, Casey (Ashley Hinshaw). This superfluous figure in the plot has little personality of her own, while people of color beyond Steve are similarly non-existent in the story of Chronicle.

Though the camerawork in Chronicle was unique compared to other superhero movies, its cast was as dominated by white men as that year’s bigger-budgeted superhero projects, The Avengers and The Dark Knight Rises. The emphasis on this demographic is only reinforced by how Steve perishes before the third act of Chronicle begins, ensuring that the production is now entirely devoid of non-white voices. Fridging Black characters to motivate the storylines of white characters is a well-worn storytelling cliché and has also been used throughout the world of superhero movies (including X-Men: First Class just eight months before Chronicle premiered), so it’s strange to see it employed here with such a straight face.

The screenplay of Chronicle also concludes with a great big whiz-bang fight scene between two super powered beings. Such set pieces aren’t inherently bad, but even by 2012, they were already quite prominent in the world of superhero movies and a decade of Avengers sequels and Venom movies have only made these violent-laden sequences more prominent. Though the decision to capture this skirmish “incidentally” through an assortment of cameras (like a security camera) is a clever touch, there’s no escaping the fact that Chronicle, even with its darker conclusion, still goes to the same climactic well as many other superhero features.

While crafting what was supposed to be a totally unprecedented entry in the world of superhero movies, Chronicle did manage to deliver on some key fronts. Namely, it delivered memorable enough camerawork and a darker tone to stand out as noteworthy a decade after its release. Unfortunately, the ensuing decade of superhero cinema has only reinforced how the subversive tendencies of Chronicle could only go so far, particularly when it came to the kinds of voices its story championed. A lot has changed for superhero movies since February 2012, but one thing that’s endured as a constant is that Chronicle is every bit as unexpected as it is unfortunately prone to succumbing to formula.

