Hulu may not boast the same subscriber numbers as Netflix or Prime Video, but it still offers more than its fair share of classics and Original projects. Also falling under the Disney umbrella, Hulu can be bundled with Disney+, making both scubscriptions significantly cheaper than if purchased separately. In keeping with the theme of securing classic movies, Hulu just announced that The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Prince Caspian will both begin streaming on the platform on November 1. The first film, released in 2005, sits at a 75% score from critics and a 61% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with the sequel boasting scores of 66% and 73% from critics and audiences, respectively, on the aggregate site.

Both Chronicles of Narnia films coming to Hulu were directed by Andrew Adamson, who made his directorial debut on Shrek in 2001, which has become a cult classic and still has another sequel on the way more than 20 years later. Adamson also directed Shrek 2 before passing directorial duties off to the duo of Raman Hui and Chris Miller for Shrek: The Third, which released in 2007. Adamson directed The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe the year after helming Shrek 2, and his first work outside the franchise came four years after Prince Caspian, when he helmed Mr. Pip in 2012. His most recent directorial work came later that year on Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, and he has not stepped behind the camera in more than 12 years.

Who Stars in the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Movies?

The first Chronicles of Narnia movie is toplined by Tilda Swinton, who won an Oscar for her role as Karen Crowder opposite George Clooney in Michael Clayton, the 2007 crime thriller from director Tony Gilroy. Ben Barnes leads the second Chronicles of Narnia film, Prince Caspian, and also heads up the third, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Barnes is known for his work as Tom Ward in Seventh Son and Alejandro in The Big Wedding, and he also played Billy Russo opposite Jon Bernthal in The Punisher.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Prince Caspian are not currently streaming anywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch both Chronicles of Narnia movies when they premiere on Hulu on November 1.