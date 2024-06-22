The Big Picture The Narnia film franchise by Greta Gerwig should start with The Magician's Nephew for a fresh take.

Beginning with this prequel broadens the audience and introduces essential plot elements for future installments.

C.S. Lewis allegedly preferred The Magician's Nephew as the first book in the series, making the case for a chronological start.

The live-action future of The Chronicles of Narnia has been in flux for a while. Though Netflix first announced they had acquired the rights to the series of fantasy novels by C.S. Lewis in 2018, a serious lack of development made us wonder if it was ever actually going to happen. After all, the previous Narnia franchise ended prematurely after a lackluster third installment, and it's clear that Lewis' beloved novels aren't the easiest to adapt to the screen. Nevertheless, with the news that director Greta Gerwig is helming not one but two Narnia films (with production imminent), fans are both nervous and excited at the prospect of more. But which Narnian tale should Netflix start with? Well, we think that sometimes the best place to start is the very beginning, and that means The Magician's Nephew.

'The Chronicles of Narnia' Doesn't Chronologically Begin With 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

When The Chronicles of Narnia was first published in 1950, it started with the well-known (and even more beloved) The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. This novel reinvented the fantasy adventure as the four Pevensie children were thrust into the magical world of Narnia through a common household item. To say that there's a lot to love about The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe would be an understatement. Not only did C.S. Lewis spark new life into the fantasy genre, but he used something as childlike as fairy tales to convey even deeper spiritual truths about our world. But although The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is the first and most popular book in The Chronicles of Narnia series, chronologically speaking, it's not the first.

In 1956, Lewis published The Magician's Nephew, a prequel to his original tale that chronicled the origins of the White Witch, the wardrobe, the kindly Professor Digory Kirk, and, of course, all of Narnia itself. This penultimate chapter in Lewis' series is set thousands of years beforehand in Narnian time. Turns out, the story really began long before Lucy first stepped into that enchanted wardrobe. Tackling basic Christian themes of original sin, temptation, redemption, and natural law, as well as firmly establishing Narnia as existing in a greater multiverse (long before that term was even popular), The Magician's Nephew is a triumph that proves that prequels can be just as good as their predecessors. For that reason, Greta Gerwig ought to kick off Netflix's Narnia franchise with this story instead.

Of course, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is by and large the most recognizable of all of Lewis' novels, but it's precisely because of its popularity that Netflix should attempt something different. Not different in terms of drastically changing the source material (The Rings of Power has proven the dangers in that), but different in the way the adaptations are structured. When it comes to The Chronicles of Narnia, many are already familiar with the story of Lucy, Edmund, and Aslan. We know how the Great Lion defeats the White Witch. What many casual viewers don't know is how Narnia began in the first place, and how the White Witch first made her way there. Perhaps starting there would generate a greater impact when The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is inevitably adapted again.

'The Magician's Nephew' Would Make Greta Gerwig's Narnia Franchise Stand Out

One of the biggest arguments for why any Narnia adaptation worth its salt ought to begin with The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is because that's the way C.S. Lewis originally wrote it. There's certainly a strong case to be made for The Lion because, as Lucy first steps into the magical land of Narnia, so does the audience also. Through her, we experience all the same enchantment and wonder for the very first time, and Narnia becomes as new and exciting to us as it does Lucy. This is something that the 2005 Andrew Adamson adaptation did well, and Netflix would do well to emulate. But The Magician's Nephew has the same potential for re-enchantment if we let it.

For example, the moment Digory and Polly appear in the Wood Between the Worlds (the multiversal doorway that would inspire Star Wars' own "World Between Worlds") reveals that Narnia is not the only parallel universe one can visit. In fact, before the pair even set foot in Narnia, they first find themselves in Charn, where they inadvertently wake up Jadis — the giant empress who would become the White Witch. When they do finally arrive in Narnia, they do so at the very instant Aslan is singing his world into existence, which is even more enchanting than Lucy's initial arrival in the wintery wonderland. Because audiences have already seen The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Magician's Nephew would be a breath of fresh air for returning fans as well as new ones, showing just what the world of Narnia is capable of.

There's also the matter of the characters themselves. Digory and Polly are both fascinating individuals, and while we know Digory later on as the quirky and somewhat elusive Professor Kirke, as a boy he's an even more curious and complicated character. Not only does he have his "mad" Uncle Andrew (a scientist who becomes more of a wizard) to deal with, but his mother is slowly dying, giving him a need far greater than his own. Polly, too, is a fun character, who balances Digory's inquisitive attitude with her practical and non-nonsense charm. Both are the adventurous sort, and each have their own important lessons to learn from their time wandering between worlds, as well as their eventual meeting with Aslan.

'The Magician's Nephew' Would Make Netflix's Narnia Franchise More Complete

In beginning with The Magician's Nephew, Greta Gerwig and Netflix have the potential to expand their audience even further. While longtime fans of C.S. Lewis' original Chronicles of Narnia books should always be at the forefront of their minds (we're a loyal, built-in fanbase after all), there's no harm in wanting to expand your reach. Starting here might help. Not only does The Magician's Nephew feel like the very beginning of the story, but it also sets up numerous plotlines that will eventually be paid off in later installments. But there's one other connection that might make starting with The Magician's Nephew even more important: Tash.

Though the demon-god Tash doesn't appear in The Magician's Nephew, he's first mentioned in the standalone chronicle The Horse and His Boy as the god of the Calormen people. In The Last Battle, it's revealed that Tash isn't just a man-made idol, but a real demonic creature. He becomes something of the final antagonist of the Narnian world before Aslan destroys him forever. But to connect back to The Magician's Nephew, the popular YouTube channel, Into the Wardrobe cleverly pointed out that images of Tash seem to appear on the official illustrations of Charn in the novel. As Digory and Polly explore Jadis' world, it seems like maybe, when they took her out of Charn and brought her to Narnia, they may have also let Tash in as well. If this theory were woven into Netflix's adaptations, it could connect the very first installment of the franchise to the last, making The Chronicles of Narnia more cohesive than ever.

C.S. Lewis Wanted 'The Magician's Nephew' To Be Read First

You would never start reading The Chronicles of Narnia with Prince Caspian or The Silver Chair (which was almost made into a movie). Both stories require some context from previous chapters, and feature characters who cross over from other books. But you could easily begin reading the series with either The Magician's Nephew or The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, if you were so inclined. There's been a longstanding debate among Narnia fans as to which reading order is best: the publication order or the chronological order. Each has its merits, to be sure, and when it came to the live-action film series, it made sense that the publication order was chosen. But for a streamer like Netflix, that will one day have folks binging the entire series (if it manages to adapt everything through The Last Battle), perhaps the chronological order would be best.

In recent copies of The Magician's Nephew, HarperCollins has inserted the following disclaimer: "Although The Magician's Nephew was written several years after C. S. Lewis first began The Chronicles of Narnia, he wanted it to be read as the first book in the series. HarperCollins is happy to present these books in the order in which Professor Lewis preferred." According to NarniaWeb, Lewis himself preferred the chronological order when reading The Chronicles of Narnia, despite having originally written them out of order. That alone should be enough for Netflix to abide by the same. Whichever way the streaming giant eventually brings us into the world of Narnia (make The Voyage of the Dawn Treader a series, you cowards!), we can only hope that these adaptations are faithful to the books and capture the same spirit of C.S. Lewis' original works.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

