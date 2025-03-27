The Chronicles of Narnia series may not have been perfect, but it ended far too soon, only getting to adapt three of C.S. Lewis' seven books. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe started the series off strong, gaining popularity that ultimately fell with each additional film. Throughout the series, the film made several changes from Lewis' original books, as all adaptations do. However, the second installment, Prince Caspian, changes the most. The story focuses on the title character who defends displaced Narnians despite coming from the royal family of Telmarines that conquered Narnia. With added battles, a romance between Susan (Anna Popplewell) and Caspian (Ben Barnes), and Miraz (Sergio Castellitto) confessing to having murdered his brother, there are more than a few differences to the film, yet one small one that ended up causing some trouble was the Telmarines' accents.

The Chronicles of Narnia Is Inconsistent With Caspian's Accent