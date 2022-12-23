The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe introduces the audience to the entirely new world of Narnia. The story follows Pevensie siblings, Lucy (Georgie Henley), Peter (William Moseley), Susan (Anna Popplewell), and Edmond (Skandar Keynes). They discover a magical world inside an old wardrobe where they are expected to become royalty and face the evil White Witch (Tilda Swinton). With talking animals, eavesdropping trees, and magic, Narnia is completely unlike the world from which the Pevensie children come. Except for one thing: Christmas. The winter holiday is a part of both worlds, but how? Naturally, it all goes back to the books. The film is based on one book in C.S. Lewis' 7-part series, so plenty of information didn't make it into the movie or either of its sequels. His story often takes the form of biblical allegories, so including a Christian holiday isn't surprising, especially as he wrote for children who tend to love Christmas. What's strange is that it's not a throw-away reference but several important connections to the holiday.

How Does Christmas Appear in the Film?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Christmas is surprisingly significant in the story. It starts on Lucy's first trip to Narnia when the faun, Mr. Tumnus (James McAvoy), explains the eternal winter in which Narnia is trapped. Lucy insists that winter isn't so bad, with Christmas being one of her reasons. Rather than Tumnus being unaware of the holiday, as would be expected from someone from a different world, he seems to recognize the word. He was unsure of what kind of creature Lucy was, having never met a human before, but he was familiar with the concept of Christmas. Tumnus explains that the Witch's curse makes it always winter but never Christmas. A condition that further solidifies her villainy to the young audience. But it's interesting for a non-native holiday to be so pervasive in the world that magic must keep it away.

And later in the film, Father Christmas (James Cosmo) appears as proof that the magic is weakening. The movie makes it into a gag where the heroes mistake him for the Witch, but when they discover who it is, the children are nothing but smile (with a healthy dose of disbelief). Father Christmas proceeds to give out gifts to all the present characters. Peter gets a sword and shield, Susan a bow and arrows and a magic horn, and Lucy a healing cordial and a dagger. Many of these items become important later on, almost as if he knew what they needed rather than what they wanted. But Father Christmas can't stay long because he has many Narnians to find and give gifts to. As he leaves, he reminds the characters that "winter is almost over," which, after 100 years of it, must be a comforting thought. With just these two pieces of information, Christmas in Narnia would be something to accept without explanation, but as it is, fans can look back to the books to learn more.

RELATED: How the 'Prince Caspian' Film Actually Improves on the Narnia Classic

The History in The Magician's Nephew

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

The books prove time and time again that the magical world is connected to the real world as several characters travel between them, not just the Pevensie children. The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe was the first Narnia book Lewis wrote, but he later added a prequel called The Magician's Nephew. This book tells the story of Narnia's creation and the first people from the real world to see Narnia. The Magician's Nephew explains many things in Narnia, like the lamppost, the wardrobe, the origins of the White Witch, and, in a roundabout way, Christmas. Digory Kirke (Jim Broadbent), the professor whose house the children stay in during the film, is among the first visitors. As a young boy, he and his friend, Polly Plummer, accidentally bring the White Witch (then known as Jadis) into the real world. As they try to correct their mistake, they transport her to Narnia during its creation along with Digory's Uncle Andrew, the unwitting cab driver Frank, and his horse.

The horse, Strawberry, is given wings and the ability to talk by Aslan (voiced by Liam Neeson in the film). After getting the new name Fledge, he decides to stay in a world where he doesn't have to work. Aslan invites Frank to stay in Narnia as well, but he says while he would like to, he won't leave his wife, Helen. So Aslan transports Helen to Narnia. There the couple becomes the first king and queen of Narnia, which explains the legends about humans ruling Narnia in The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe. Even with this information, the connection to Christmas must be inferred, but now it makes more sense. The existence of Christmas in Narnia indicates that Frank and Helen brought this part of their culture to Narnia during their rule. With stories from the new king and queen, the Narnians created their own version of the holiday. And so, Christmas came to Narnia until the Witch's infamous curse stopped it.

What Does a Narnian Christmas Look Like?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Narnia's Christmas has many parallels to the real-world holiday, but it looks slightly different. For one thing, any religious connections were discarded, despite the allusions in the books. It makes sense as Narnia has its own Jesus figure in Aslan (although they don't know it until the events of The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe). Narnian Christmas shows no signs of decorations or much else resembling the holiday fans are familiar with, except Father Christmas. The exact events surrounding Father Christmas' existence in Narnia are unclear. With all the crossing between worlds, it is theoretically possible that Lewis intended it to be the same Father Christmas in both worlds, but that would be a big undertaking, especially with the unpredictability of how time correlates between the two worlds.

More likely, it is through Frank and Helen's stories that a Narnian picked up the role of Father Christmas, mirroring it well. But his methods are somewhat different. For one thing, he travels in daylight, but that may be more about him being 100 years behind. There are no stockings in sight, nor does his sleigh fly. But he does know everyone's names, even the children who haven't been in Narnia long. He gives out gifts to them and other Narnians in an imitation of the Santa Clause legend.