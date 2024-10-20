C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia has enchanted generations of readers; in particular, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe has been a standout in the fantasy series. This chapter of the Narnia stories has been especially captivating for fans, since it provides a fulsome introduction to the world of Narnia through the eyes of four siblings. In the source material, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie are being sheltered in the English countryside during World War II.

There have been three adaptations of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe for the screen. The story was also adapted in 1967. However, this version is considered almost entirely lost. Doctor Who also adapted The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe in the series' 2011 Christmas special, "The Doctor, The Widow, and The Wardrobe." However, the story was adapted directly three times from 1979-2005. Each version put its own spin on Lewis's classic story about magic and fighting evil.

3 1979 Animated TV Movie

Directed by Bill Melendez

This version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe was broadcast in two parts in 1979 on CBS. The British and American versions had two voice casts for each role. The exception to this was Aslan, who Stephen Thorne voiced in both versions. This version of the story had several key differences from the source material. For example, the Pevensie children don't actually meet Father Christmas and instead receive their weapons of war from Aslan himself.

Despite the fact that there are key deviations from the source material, the animated version keeps the tone of the original story. The animated medium allows the story to lean into its magical components particularly well. Narnia is a magical land filled with magical creatures. This version of the story captures this whimsy, and how engaging it has been to generations of children. The overall visual style of this version of the story is both sweet and horrifying.

Relatedly, the animated version of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe leans into the horror elements of the story. In particular, The White Witch and her henchman, the Wolf captain, are deeply terrifying. This version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe paints the White Witch as such an unsettling villain that she is right out of a nightmare. The way she moves and grabs at the children makes her a particularly alarming villain.

This version also leaves out the fact that the children were in the English countryside after being evacuated during World War II. There is no stated reason for the Pevensies to be staying at the Professor's large house. This gives this version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe a timeless feeling, since it is not specifically set during World War II. On the other hand, the fact that this version is not grounded in a story of children seeking safety in a magical land is a missed opportunity.

Unfortunately, the different voice casts are also quite jarring. The American voices in particular are out of place and fall flat. The different voice casts could have been a chance to showcase the universality of this fantasy story, but this version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe did not take this opportunity. In the end, the American voices ended up being out of place. The British voice cast fit better with the story overall.

2 1988 BBC TV Serial

Directed by Marilyn Fox

The 1988 version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe was part of a series of BBC adaptations of each book in The Chronicles of Narnia series. These movies aired between 1988 and 1990. This version of the story starred Richard Dempsey as Peter Pevensie, Sophie Cook as Susan, Jonathan Scott as Edmund, and Sophie Wilcox as Lucy. This adaptation also featured Ronald Pickup as the voice of Aslan. There are six episodes in total, which comprise The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe in this series.

This version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe arguably remains the most faithful to the source material. While the story centers around the Pevensie children's journey into this mythical land after being evacuated to the English countryside during World War II, the story also delves into the relationship between Aslan and the White Witch (Barbara Kellerman) and their conflict as they fight for control of Narnia.

The soundtrack featured in this adaptation of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is part of what makes this version stand out. Composed by Geoffrey Burgon, the score featured in this adaptation captures the whimsical tone as well as the horror that is baked into the story at times. In particular, "Aslan's Theme" captures the majesty of the fictional lion and adds a gravitas to this character who brings the story together.

This adaptation is also an interesting time capsule and a close-up look at filmmaking at the time. In particular, the use of puppets to create Aslan adds a dynamic to a character who is otherwise difficult to ground. Additionally, the White Witch's makeup is downright terrifying and emphasizes the fact that this is a character to be feared. There is a cartoon-like quality to this adaptation that doesn't feel too campy.

Overall, this version of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is effective because it is part of a larger whole. Since the rest of the novels were adapted as part of this TV series, it is easy to place this version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe in a broader context. This is ultimately what sets it apart from other adaptations in that it is part of a complete retelling of Lewis' series rather than a standalone story or part of a fragmented series.

1 2005 Disney Movie

Directed by Andrew Adamson

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe was adapted as a live-action movie by Disney in 2005. The movie starred William Moseley as Peter, Anna Popplewell as Susan, Skandar Keynes as Edmund, and Georgie Henley as Lucy. The movie also features Tilda Swinton as the White Witch, and Liam Neeson as the voice of Aslan. This adaptation remains fairly faithful to the source material, and expands on some elements of the characters and the story overall.

One key element that the movie expands on effectively is Peter's characterization. Peter often comes across as one-dimensional, and is an unexciting protagonist to follow in the book. In many ways, his journey is the least compelling in the source material, since he simply continues the role that he always had, being the oldest brother to his siblings. This version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe gives Peter the chance to reckon with his self-doubts and imperfections which ultimately makes him a better leader.

This version of The Lion, The Wich, and The Wardrobe is also distinct from other adaptations in that it further delves into the relationship between Lucy and Mr. Tumnus (James McAvoy), the faun. McAvoy's performance in this movie is charming, and he fully fleshes out this character who, while he was important in the source material, did not have the chance to grow as much as he did here. Lucy and Mr. Tumnus and their respective character developments are essential in moving the story forward.

The effects in this version of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe make the story immersive. The movie took full advantage of both practical and animated effects that were available in the early 2000s. The battle scene in particular is a standout, and it is easy to appreciate the breadth of the battle for Narnia as it unfolds. Additionally, Aslan appears to be so real, and is also animated to appear larger than life. This makes it easier to appreciate just how powerful he is.

Finally, this adaptation led to two future projects. While Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader did not receive the acclaim that The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe did, much of the groundwork for both of these stories was set in this movie. Many of the actors reprised their roles in the subsequent projects. It is unfortunate that this version of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe did not lead to an adaptation of the full series, as these characters were all so well cast.

