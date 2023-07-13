With the exciting news that Little Women and Barbie director Greta Gerwig is set to direct not one but two of Netflix's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia adaptations, the ball looks to still be rolling on the most recent take on C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy series. The hiring of Gerwig has been mostly met with praise by moviegoers, while hard-core Narnia fans have been more split on the news. However her tenure with the franchise goes, the prospect of new Narnia content coming soon is a welcomed one, and will hopefully encourage audiences to revisit Lewis's original novels. That said, the one book that needs some real TLC going forward is the fan favorite The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

A high-fantasy swashbuckling adventure, Voyage is the third book that Lewis released in the Narnia series and the fifth when they're all laid out chronologically. The novel reunites siblings Edmund (Skandar Keynes) and Lucy Pevensie (Georgie Henley) with King Caspian X (Ben Barnes) only a few years (in Narnia time, anyway) after the events of the novel Prince Caspian. Along for the ride this time around is Eustace Clarence Scrubb (Will Poulter), an unfortunate name for an unfortunate boy, Edmund and Lucy's cousin who slowly but surely comes to accept his time in Narnia. Sadly, we don't have time to unpack the entire plot of the novel; let's just say that that was part of the problem with the 2010 feature film adaptation.

'The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' Movie Over-Condensed the Story

While director Andrew Adamson did a phenomenal job with the first two Chronicles of Narnia films, adapting both The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardobe and Prince Caspian, the third film adapting The Voyage of the Dawn Treader was helmed by the late Michael Apted. Unfortunately, Voyage wasn't as carefully crafted as the first two films, and without Disney money to help supplement the production costs, it doesn't look nearly as interesting either. Though the cast from the previous two films returned, the movie, in many ways, felt like its own thing, concluding the Walden Media Narnia trilogy the only way it knew how. It's not a terrible film by any means, but it's not the best adaptation either.

While Apted and company (which included MCU scribes Stephen McFeely & Christopher Markus) condensed much of the Dawn Treader's journey into a more easily digestible meal, it simultaneously added material to make the film flow better with the previous two installments. While there's no real problem reflecting on old Narnia stories (the cameos from William Moseley's Peter and Anna Popplewell's Susan were fine), we certainly didn't need another appearance from Tilda Swinton's White Witch. Yes, her near-resurrection in Prince Caspian made sense given that was already a part of Lewis' plot, but her 2010 return attempted to milk something that had already been tapped out.

The biggest issue with the 2010 film is that it takes too much out of the original story, which is ironic given how much new material it adds. For one thing, it condenses many of the Dawn Treader's stops from being unique and distinct places with their own geographies, populations, and moral teachings (such as ending slavery, overcoming greed, not misusing magic, and fighting against one's worst fears) into only a few lands that the voyagers explore. Even then, many of their expeditions felt weak and half-hearted compared to what Lewis accomplished on the page, proving that sometimes adapting novels to the screen just doesn't work. Of course, a story like Voyage of the Dawn Treader could potentially work if the format was better tailored for success. A big-budget blockbuster didn't cut it here, but there are other options.

The 'Dawn Treader's Journey Is No Quick Trip

In Lewis's novel, Caspian's expedition was set to last "a year and a day" as the new Narnian King set sail in search of the Seven Lords of Narnia. The Dawn Treader stops at Galma first, then Terebinthia before making it to the Seven Isles, Dragon Island, Deathwater Island, and, after a series of other stops, eventually the edge of the world. With nine major stops in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, it's easy to see why this is a journey best undertaken on television (or, streaming) rather than as another feature film adaptation. There just isn't enough time to do every island (and thus, every new adventure or moral) justice in a shorter window of time. Lewis carefully scribed his high-fantasy novel, and anyone adapting it should be careful to do the same.

The novel's episodic narrative is part of its charm, and why many return to it time and again. Each chapter feels like its own swashbuckling adventure, and you never really want the journey to end. As a series, where each island gets its due, it would soon be obvious why Voyage is considered by many to be one of the best of The Chronicles of Narnia. Each island serves a purpose, and each new lesson learned builds upon the last, revealing that Aslan had a unique plan in mind for the Dawn Treader from the moment it set sail. That's right, even Aslan shows up a bit more in the book, and though the Great Lion isn't around constantly, his hand (err, paw) can be seen in every additional quest and conflict.

Given the length of the Voyage itself (and what little we know of the return journey), taking time to breathe the fresh sea air with these characters would give Lewis' fantasy tale a bit more weight. This wouldn't just be a one-and-done adventure, but just like those who boarded the Dawn Treader, we too would be embarking on a long-form journey of our own. No doubt, not every Narnia book needs a series-length adaptation, but of the few that do, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader reigns supreme.

Narnia's Complex Characters Deserve More Time to Develop

In keeping with Lewis' own moral compass and Christian faith, each Narnia novel highlights one character's change from evil to good. Overcoming the evil in one's self is a major theme throughout his high-fantasy series, and this story is no exception. Eustace's redemption from a bratty know-it-all to a heroic adventurer is arguably the best character arc in the entire series, and it's not even close. His annoying rabble and constant selfishness puts the Dawn Treader crew in danger on more than one occasion, almost to the point where we as readers wish he'd just fall overboard and wash away with the tide. As Lewis described Eustace, he almost deserved his unfortunate name. But the fantasy author doesn't leave this child there, and neither does Aslan.

In one of the most fascinating portions of the novel, Eustace awakes after stealing some gold to find that he's been put under some spell. Through this enchantment, he's become a hideous dragon, unable to transform back into the boy he was before. So when Aslan arrives and offers to help, imagine the reader's surprise when the Great Lion literally claws Eustace's newfound scales off to bring the boy back. From then on, Eustace is never the same, and he begins to change into a "true Narnian" himself. No wonder he returns as a completely different person in The Silver Chair, this time ready to help his friend Jill undergo her own redemptive transformation. Sadly, the 2010 film omitted this powerful moment. Sure, Eustace still became a dragon, but he ultimately redeemed himself contrary to Lewis' message of unmerited grace.

While Eustace isn't the only character to grow or change within the novel, his is the most dramatic redemption worthy of an entire episode to explore. Additionally, Caspian's temptation to become a tyrant and Lucy's to use magic for personal gain might be better suited for television, with seeds of their struggle planted early on as to not just thrust us into them. Thankfully, given Edmund's previous trial-by-fire in The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, he doesn't have to go through the same personal struggle, and can instead be the bedrock that keeps his friends and family afloat. Again, not every Narnia adaptation has to go back and reference the White Witch.

The Third Narnia Novel Has Been Adapted To Television Before (Sort Of)

Of course, if Netflix were to adapt The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, it wouldn't be the first time that Lewis's sea-faring novel made it to the small screen. In fact, The Chronicles of Narnia have been adapted on more than one occasion. The first four books (in release order, anyway) were first adapted into live-action via the BBC series of the same name. The Chronicles of Narnia ran for three seasons between 1988 and 1990, with The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe (which had previously been adapted as a children's animated film in 1979) encompassing the entire first season.

By the second season, the producers made the choice to adapt both Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader as one single six-episode season, which meant that Voyage's on-screen runtime wasn't too far off from the 2010's film. Of course, the series likewise took some liberties with the source material to condense it into a more digestible runtime, shared now with Prince Caspian. After the third season, the BBC series came to a close having adapted The Silver Chair. Like the later feature films, adaptations of the Narnia prequel The Magician's Nephew, the standalone adventure The Horse and His Boy, and the epic conclusion titled The Last Battle were never pursued.

Sadly, the Walden Media trilogy didn't fare much better, only getting through the first three novels before it came to a close. Though originally Fox had plans to produce The Magician's Nephew as the fourth installment, it was later announced that Joe Johnson was set to helm an adaptation of The Silver Chair instead, but that too never materialized. So far, The Chronicles of Narnia hasn't had too much luck being completed in live-action, but there may be a clear line of reasoning as to why.

Netflix's 'Chronicles of Narnia' Should Stay True to C.S. Lewis' Novels

While the BBC series largely stayed true to Lewis' work, the film trilogy was very hit-or-miss. When adapting a story like Voyage, or any of the Narnia Chronicles, one thing is clear: it's vital to stay true to the source material. While a direct word-for-word adaptation is impossible, honoring Lewis's characters, themes, and fantasy world is not. While many may be uncomfortable or unfamiliar with Lewis' Christian language and imagery, it's part of what makes the series work. It's part of what makes it The Chronicles of Narnia. Without it, the fantasy story you're watching isn't quite Narnian at all.

Part of the reason the Voyage of the Dawn Treader feature film struggled was because of the film's inability to correctly interpret Lewis' themes. Had the filmmakers fought to bring Lewis' world to the screen with all his wonderful philosophies and theologies attached, it may have just blown audiences away. Of course, the world of blockbuster filmmaking requires a less niche approach, but it nevertheless needs to hold onto what made the material great in the first place. Sure, there were some cutesie references to Aslan's (played by Liam Neeson) role in the "real world," but cutting out his tough-but-gracious redemption of Eustace took away a moment as vital to the story as Aslan's death on Edmund's behalf from the first book.

Whether Netflix will remain true to Lewis' vision remains to be seen, but given that we've seen what it's like when filmmakers don't, it may just be time to do The Chronicles of Narnia justice. Thankfully, streaming projects have vastly different freedoms than blockbusters. However the streamer decides to adapt The Voyage of the Dawn Treader going forward, all we can hope for is a swashbuckling journey that takes its time to honestly bring C.S. Lewis' epic adventure to life.