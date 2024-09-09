Kristen Stewart’s long-awaited directorial feature debut, The Chronology of Water, has officially released its first image, which will spark lots of interest from fans of the now-multihyphenate star. Adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s best-selling memoir of the same name, the film represents a deeply personal and raw exploration of trauma, creativity, and the power of storytelling. Stewart co-wrote the screenplay with Andy Mingo, staying true to Yuknavitch’s emotional and evocative journey from a troubled childhood to artistic triumph.

The film follows Lidia, portrayed by Green Room star Imogen Poots, as she navigates the turbulent waters of her memories. Set in the Pacific Northwest, Lidia’s story captures the defining moments of her life — from her explosive mistakes, near-misses with motherhood, and toxic relationships to her eventual victory in repossessing her narrative as a professional writer. Known for its intense focus on the female body, sexuality, and the complex emotional vocabulary of youth, The Chronology of Water will aim to delve into themes rarely explored with such raw honesty on screen.

Stewart’s adaptation presents Lidia’s journey as one where trauma is transformed into art, exploring how writing can be both a weapon and a lifeline. The story touches on Lidia’s personal highs and lows, but also universal struggles many women face in reconciling their pasts with their creative futures.

Who Else Appears in 'The Chronology of Water'?

The supporting cast includes Ghost World star Thora Birch, Earl Cave (The End of the F**ing World), Michael Epp, Susannah Flood, legendary musician Kim Gordon, and Jim Belushi. The film wrapped production after shooting in Latvia and Malta over six weeks in the summer of 2024.

Stewart’s directorial debut is produced by an impressive slate of talent, including Charles Gillibert (CG Cinema International), Scott Free’s Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer, and Stewart herself alongside Maggie McLean, Dylan Meyer, and Andy Mingo. The production also saw partnerships with international production companies like Forma Pro Films and Scala Films, adding further gravitas to the project. Fremantle and Les Films du Losange will manage international sales and French distribution, while WME Independent handles North American sales.

With her debut, Stewart takes her place amongst those of her peers in directing a full feature, having previously directed three short films: Come Swim, which premiered at Sundance; Crickets, part of Netflix’s pandemic series Homemade; and Boygenius: The Film. The Chronology of Water is already generating considerable buzz as an exploration of identity, trauma, and healing, signaling a bold new chapter for Stewart in her evolving career as a filmmaker. Check out the first look at the movie above.