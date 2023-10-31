The Big Picture Chuck Norris returns to the big screen after a decade to star in sci-fi action film Agent Recon alongside Derek Ting and Marc Singer.

The film follows Alistair, the head of a covert security task force, who sends a rookie on a mission to investigate a secret base experimenting with alien technology.

Agent Recon has completed filming and will be released in North America in 2024.

Chuck Norris is no longer missing in action. He's returning to the big screen for the first time in over a decade to star in the new sci-fi action thriller Agent Recon. Deadline reports that Norris will get back in the saddle to headline Agent Recon, in which he'll play Alistair, the head of a covert security task force. He sends a super-powered rookie (up-and-coming Hong Kong action star Derek Ting, who also directed and wrote the film) on a mission commanded by Colonel Green (Marc Singer, Beastmaster) to investigate a secret base that is suspected of experimenting on alien technology.

There, they encounter a being of almost incalculable power. Ting says "that with Earth’s greatest heroes Chuck Norris and Marc Singer literally gearing up for this, I knew we had to make sure fans experience epic fun. My stunt team pushed the boundaries of my vision for clear grounded action elevated with motivated storytelling, and we had Chuck’s son Dakota come on board to choreograph all of his father’s fight sequences." Agent Recon has completed filming; it will be released by Quiver Distribution in North America, and will be shopped to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

In his screen debut, martial artist Chuck Norris battled Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. He eventually worked his way up to leading roles; 1978's Good Guys Wear Black became a sleeper hit, and Norris soon became America's first homegrown martial arts star. In the 1980s, Norris became the biggest star in Cannon Films' stable, headlining their popular Vietnam action franchise Missing in Action.

Chuck Norris Made His Mark as an Action Star

The '80s were Norris' heyday; he even had his own short-lived animated series, Karate Kommandos, where he voiced himself as the leader of a G.I. Joe-like organization of freedom fighters. The '90s saw Norris head for the small screen; he starred in the popular and long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger. The early '00s saw Norris achieve fame of a different kind; fueled by Conan O'Brien's "Walker, Texas Ranger Lever", which would randomly play an out-of-context and frequently-hilarious clip of Norris, and the memetic "Chuck Norris facts", which exaggerated Norris' toughness and machismo to a comic degree, Norris became a cult internet sensation. Norris' last big-screen appearance was alongside a bevy of his action-star peers in The Expendables 2; he did not return for later sequels. He has since made cameo appearances on The Goldbergs and Hawaii Five-O.

Agent Recon will be released in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.