Chuck Russell is the quirky filmmaker responsible for movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Blob, and The Mask. His creative high point came in the late 1980s and early '90s, though he's still at it, with his latest film set for release later this year. Russell's filmography is a bit of a mixed bag, including cult classics, blockbusters, and a few duds, but his best projects have an infectious energy and a ton of style.

Russell specializes in horror, action, and fantasy, though his films also tend to be shot through with zany humor. He's worked with big names like Jim Carrey and Arnold Schwarzenegger and also gave Dwayne Johnson his first lead role in The Scorpion King. All this means that Russell has etched his name into movie history, even if not all his efforts have succeeded. With this in mind, here's every Chuck Russell movie, ranked.

10 'Paradise City' (2022)

Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Stephen Dorff, Blake Jenner

"This man is my prisoner!" Representing the absolute nadir of Russell's filmography is Paradise City, an action flick about Ryan Swan (Blake Jenner), who seeks to avenge his father Ian's (Bruce Willis) death at the hands of a ruthless crime lord named Buckley (John Travolta). Set in the seedy underworld of Hawaii, Ryan teams up with a bounty hunter to take down Buckley and uncover the truth. Despite the star-studded cast, Paradise City was mostly panned for its generic plot and cardboard cutout characters.

The whole thing just comes across as shallow and inspired, as if the cast and crew didn't really care very much about the finished product. Some of the dialogue is especially cringey, like when Travolta says, "The only thing I’m scared of is me. And I am me, so there’s nothing to be scared of." Fans of Travolta and Willis should avoid this misfire and rather just re-watch Pulp Fiction.

9 'Bless the Child' (2000)

Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits, Rufus Sewell, Christina Ricci

"If you believe in God, jump." This supernatural thriller that centers on Maggie O'Connor (Kim Basinger), who suddenly finds herself caring for her niece Cody (Holliston Coleman), a child with extraordinary powers. As Cody grows older, Maggie discovers that her niece is at the center of a spiritual battle between good and evil, with a satanic cult, led by Rufus Sewell's character Eric Stark, determined to claim her. Here, Russell attempts to blend elements of horror, thriller, and drama, but the end result is cliched and predictable.

Bless the Child could have been decent, but it undermines itself with a simplistic good vs evil plot and subpar writing. While the cast is decent, including supporting players Christina Ricci and Ian Holm, they are let down by heavy-handed storytelling. This movie has the subtlety of a sledgehammer and plays like something written by a televangelist. Its treatment of religious ideas, in particular, makes The Da Vinci Code look masterful by comparison.

Bless the Child Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

8 'I Am Wrath' (2016)

John Travolta, Christopher Meloni, Sam Trammell, Amanda Schull

Image via Lionsgate Films

"Find their families. Find their dog. And kill them all." Travolta appears once again, this time as protagonist Stanley Hill, a man who takes the law into his own hands after his wife is brutally murdered by corrupt police officers. It's a well-worn premise of a grieving husband transforming into a vengeful vigilante, but the execution is decidedly lackluster. Drawn-out scenes and tonal confusion quickly turn the movie from tense to tedious.

Indeed, I Am Wrath is only 92 minutes long but feels far longer, thanks to disjointed scenes and underwhelming action sequences. It also simply looks cheap, which is frustrating. The low-budget aesthetic is amplified by a slew of poorly executed aspects, including Russell’s unfortunate overuse of slow-motion. Travolta also doesn't seem to try very hard, as if he could tell that the project was a dud in the making. Throw in a cartoonish antagonist and it all adds up to a boring, skippable revenge-o-matic.

7 'Junglee' (2019)

Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni

Close

"It takes a worthy hunter to match a prey this magnificent." Junglee is an action-adventure set in the jungles of India. Vidyut Jammwal stars as Raj, a vet who returns to his family's elephant sanctuary to discover it is being threatened by poachers. The movie aims to combine martial arts action and wildlife conservation themes, a commendable ambition but one it doesn't fully pull off.

Other than some breathtaking cinematography and a few enjoyable if over-the-top fight scenes, there really isn't much to recommend Junglee. Nothing is particularly original or thoughtful. The characters are stock figures, lacking depth or complexity. The lead actor is solid, though asking him to carry the project on his own is a tall order. The anti-poaching message is welcome, but those seeking food for thought should rather watch a nature documentary, while viewers in search of entertaining violence would be better served by a straight action flick.

6 'The Scorpion King' (2002)

Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Hu, Michael Clarke Duncan, Steven Brand

Image via Universal Pictures

"You'll scream in five different languages, horse thief." This Mummy prequel focuses on Dwayne Johnson's character Mathayus, a skilled warrior hired to assassinate a powerful sorcerer. Instead, Mathayus decides to protect the sorceress Cassandra (Kelly Hu), and together they set out to overthrow the tyrannical warlord Memnon (Steven Brand). With the help of an unlikely band of allies, including Balthazar (Michael Clarke Duncan), Mathayus battles to become the legendary Scorpion King.

Aside from a few shaky supporting performances and some abysmal CGI, The Scorpion King is a ton of goofy fun. Russell's direction is energetic and the Rock's lead performance is enjoyable. The movie is basically a live-action cartoon, but it fortunately doesn't take itself too seriously. It's content to recycle sword-and-sorcery tropes, and the target audience will be happy to come along for the ride. Indeed, the movie's action and flavorful riff on Egyptian mythology went down well with audiences on release. The Scorpion King grossed a solid $180m against a $60m budget.