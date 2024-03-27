The Big Picture Chucky creator Don Mancini confirms a new film is in early development.

Mancini also revealed he's working on a new TV series pilot.

The Chucky franchise is thriving. Season 3 Part 2 of the hit TV series is set to return next month.

Chucky is returning for the second part of its third season in just a few weeks. However, it was only a matter of time before this iconic slasher franchise would return to the big screen. Now, Chucky creator Don Mancini has confirmed that a new film in the franchise is in early development.

When talking about the future of Chucky on the Scream Dream podcast, Mancini teased, “I mean at this point though if it's only Chucky I'm totally cool with that. I have other things I want to do. I'm working on a new pilot.” However, then he goes on to say what fans of this demonic doll all want to hear. He said:

“I'm also actually in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie. At this point my goal is just to keep working, whatever keeps me working I'm very happy."

There are no plot details at this point, and we don't know if it will be another direct-to-video project, but the mere thought of Mancini working on a new cinematic killing spree for Chucky will warm every horror fan's heart.

This Killer Doll Always Comes Back

While Chucky has been enjoying three incredible seasons on TV, arguably the best the franchise has ever been, this slasher started its life on the big screen with Child’s Play in 1988. Mancini has written every Chucky film (seven in total so far) — excluding the 2019 remake of the original film — and directed the last three sequels in the series. This includes Seed of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky. Seed was his directorial debut and, while his last two films went direct-to-video, Mancini added so much fun lore in those two crazy installments that they’re more than worth the watch if you’re a horror fan.

There hasn’t been an entry in the main continuity since 2017. However, Mancini and Chucky have really found their footing on TV, where their Syfy series has quickly become one of the best horror shows on television. In three seasons, they have pushed the boundaries of the medium with gnarly kills, a great blend of slasher thrills and gut-busting comedy, and outstanding LGBTQ+ representation. With Chucky invading the White House this season, it's impossible to tell where this murder-happy doll will go next. It’ll also be interesting to see if Chucky gets a Season 4 with this exciting news. Besides Chucky, Mancini’s other major horror contribution was on the cult-hit show Hannibal, where he served as a producer and writer.

When Does ‘Chucky’ Return?

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is premiering on Syfy and USA on April 10, 2024. Until then, you can view Part 2’s trailer below. You can also read about Mancini possibly sending Chucky into space above.

