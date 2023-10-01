The Big Picture Trick or Treat Studios has released a Chucky board game, adding the iconic Good Guy doll to the list of spooky board games based on horror franchises like Scream and Halloween.

The Halloween season means it’s time to watch all your favorite horror franchises, but it’s also a great time of year to break out your spooky board games. So many iconic slasher series like Scream, Halloween, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre have all received the haunting board game treatment over the last year. Now, you can add everyone’s favorite Good Guy doll to that list as Trick or Treat Studios has just unveiled a Chucky board game at Toy Fair 2023.

In this new game two to four players will be gathering evidence for a mysterious string of murders. This will give the player skills to try to survive Chucky and roll the dice to make it to the next round. Chucky appears at the end of each round. With the game ending in three rounds, the most skilled player, or in this case survivor, wins. The game roughly takes an hour to play so Chucky’s not taking his time waiting for you to buy property on Baltic Avenue to kill you.

What started out as a simple paranoid thriller about a kid believing his doll was possessed by a dead serial killer in 1988’s Child’s Play quickly turned into one of the most popular horror franchises in history. Like every hit series, sequels followed suit. Child’s Play 2 and 3 stayed close to the original’s slasher horror formula, but the lukewarm response of Child Play 3 made the franchise go in a completely different direction. That hard left-hand turn would be 1998’s Bride of Chucky. This started a new horror comedy style for the franchise that would further be hammered down with Seed of Chucky which was the last theatrical release the original series would see. The franchise would live on in the 2010s with Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, but it wasn’t until the 2021 with Chucky’s self-titled series where the killer doll’s pop culture status was revitalized.

‘Chucky’s Killer Legacy Continues on TV

Image Via Syfy

The first two seasons of the series has been an amazing blend of Chucky's original slasher vibes and his modern comedic edge. The kills have also been really impressive for TV with some of the most brutal death scenes in the franchise’s history. Creator Don Mancini has found the perfect balance for Chucky and the horror community has been absolutely loving every minute of the series.

Chucky Season 3 is premiering on Syfy and USA Wednesday, October 4. If Chucky hasn’t been through enough insanity in the past 35 years, this season will see the murder-happy doll take over the White House. While horror fans wait for Chucky’s return, you can pre-order the Chucky board game on Trick or Treat Studios’ website for $59.99. The game is expected to start shipping on January 31, 2024.