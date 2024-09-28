Hold your Child’s Play friends a little bit closer this weekend because they’re going through it. After literal months of waiting and a social media campaign calling for its renewal, Chucky was officially cancelled by SYFY and USA Network, meaning the series won’t return for a fourth season. To say that those of us in the fandom are crushed would be an understatement, especially since the final moments of Season 3 left us on an absolutely bonkers cliffhanger. As can be expected, today has been one of mourning for all those involved with the production’s staggeringly successful small-screen run. Franchise creator Don Mancini was the first to release a statement alongside the announcement, but now others, including Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Fiona Dourif, and Zackary Arthur, have shared their thoughts about the heartbreaking news.

Tilly, Sawa, and Dourif all took to X to send a heartfelt thank you to fans. In classic Tilly fashion, the actress - who will soon be seen as a “friend of” in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - shared a quote from Call of Duty before reminding fans that “Resurrections are Chucky’s specialties, and he has many of them!” Likewise, Sawa, who appeared as five different characters over the show’s three-season run and was slaughtered every time, wrote, “I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again, this series was some of the most fun I’ve ever had shooting. I’m sad, but excited to see where it goes.”

Dourif, who, as the daughter of Brad Dourif, the voice behind the killer doll, has long been tied to the franchise even before her character Nica Pierce was introduced in 2013’s Curse of Chucky, wrote, “This job was a dream, and I am grateful for every minute of it.” Above her personal post, she shared one from Mancini who sent fans an encouraging sign, writing, “HE’LL BE BACK” above one outlet’s reporting of the news. Finally, Arthur took to his Instagram story to thank fans for their support over the last few years, opening up about what his time on the series meant to him.

He Always Comes Back

Image via Instagram

If there’s one thing that fans know, Chucky will forever have some tricks up his sleeve to make his grand comeback. Mancini previously teased that he had been thinking about making another movie, one that is clearly going to be supported by the slasher’s obsessively dedicated fandom.

On a personal note, I was lucky enough to chat with the show’s stars as well as Mancini and executive producer, Alex Hedlund, over the last year, and if there’s one thing that’s obvious, it’s that these folks love what they do. As if it wasn’t wildly clear from the return of legacy characters played by the Dourif's and Tilly, or the incredible story that Sawa told us about how he fought for his spot among Chucky’s cast, or even the endearing on-set stories that the trio - Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Bjorgvin Arnarson - shared during our conversation, this production and franchise as a whole means an awful lot to everyone on board, and they’re going to fight for its next chapter no matter how that looks.

Stay tuned to Collider for whatever Mancini and co. have up their sleeves in the future.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

